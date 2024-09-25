Abu Dhabi: In a new achievement reflecting its commitment to innovation and sustainability, the Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility” of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi was awarded the 2024 Sustainability Innovation Award for its “Green Bus Programme” in the public transport sector, under the category of “Sustainable Electric Bus of the Year”.

This esteemed award is presented to institutions in recognition of their innovation in developing and implementing projects that contribute to environmental protection and promote economic and social development while achieving sustainability goals on both local and regional levels. The award serves as an opportunity to highlight efforts in this field in the Middle East and North Africa.

Distinction of the Green Bus Programme

In this year's award edtion, Abu Dhabi Mobility excelled with its groundbreaking Green Bus programme. The programme serves as a comprehensive framework for assessing and operating public transport buses in Abu Dhabi, focussing on evaluating and implementing the most effective hydrogen and electric technologies. It aims to provide eco-friendly solutions for residents, visitors, and citizens of Abu Dhabi, while reducing dependence on fossil fuels and minimising carbon emissions.

Continuous efforts to achieve sustainability excellence

In this context, His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, expressed his pride in the recognition, reflecting the ongoing efforts to achieve excellence in sustainability. His Excellency added that the Green Buse programme is not merely an environmental initiative; it is part of our bigger strategy to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi, ensuring a sustainable future for upcoming generations.

Abu Dhabi Mobility emphasised that the award will serve as a catalyst for innovation and the development of initiatives that contribute to building a green and sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. The organisation also reaffirms its commitment to enhancing its position as a leader in sustainable transport by adopting modern technologies and effective environmental practices, thereby achieving a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi, aligning with the emirate's environmental goals.

About Abu Dhabi Mobility:

Abu Dhabi Mobility is a new brand identity launched by the Integrated Transport Centre that is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to rank among the most advanced cities in the world, and deliver a safe, smart, sustainable and competitive mobility ecosystem across the Emirate.

It will harness technology, innovation, and sustainability to accommodate the Emirate’s growing population, redefine urban living, and meet future mobility needs.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s mandate includes overseeing land transport, aviation, and maritime activities in addition to driver and vehicle licensing and permitting services, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in the region.