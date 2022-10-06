Dubai, UAE: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced its participation at the 42nd GITEX Technology Week, held 10 - 14 October 2022, hosting more than 5,000 companies with over 100,000 visitors from across 170 countries.

The GPSSA will be showcasing a range of its most prominent digital projects, reflecting its dedication to providing user-friendly access to its services, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. In an innovative move, the GPSSA will be featuring an interactive platform wherein visitors will be able to enter a virtual session and undergo a live chat discussion with a customer happiness agent at the GPSSA Metaverse Customer Happiness Virtual Centre, where they will be able to take part in requesting a service within virtual reality, enjoying real-time service in the Metaverse.

By participating at GITEX Technology Week 2022, the GPSSA aims to encourage customers to enjoy experiencing flexible and user-friendly digital services, while familiarizing them with a new range of electronic services that the GPSSA is expected to announce soon.

Speaking on the UAE pension authority’s participation in GITEX, Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communications Office, said: "We are delighted to participate in this year's edition of GITEX, which brings together experts from different fields and from across the world. At the GPSSA, we continuously strive to improve the quality of services we provide as we support the UAE’s vision for digital transformation, which can only be achieved through the use of top-notch leading technology, while ensuring a smooth, convenient and satisfactory experience in our integrated digital services that cater to a diverse community of stakeholders."

GPSSA’s participation in GITEX highlights its role in the development of rapid and revolutionized digital government solutions, as the exhibition is a global technological platform that allows the GPSSA to introduce new initiatives in the field of e-government services and to showcase its efforts in upgrading its digital services while providing proactive and innovative solutions that meet a variety of needs of its customers.

The GITEX Technology Week 2022 will gather the world's most renowned and influential companies, along with the participation of more than 250 government entities showcasing their strategic digital projects and public-private partnerships, and over 800 start-ups aiming to put their mark on innovation at this prestigious global event.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Dina El Shammaa

Media and Public Relations Senior Specialist

E-mail: dina.elshammaa@gpssa.gov.ae

Website: www.gpssa.gov.ae

Abedalaziz Megdadi

Viola Communications

E-mail: abedalaziz.almegdadi@viola.ae