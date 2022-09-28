His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received His Excellency Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, with whom he discussed ways to develop cooperation between the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi and the legal and judicial institutions involved in the public prosecution's activities in Indonesia, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

On this occasion, H.E. the Attorney General also discussed with the Indonesian Ambassador issues related to Indonesian nationals in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and mechanisms to establish an effective communication between the different judicial institutions, through the exchange of visits and experiences, in order to further enrich the cooperation between the two parties.

During the meeting, the Attorney General of Abu Dhabi underlined the deep ties that exist between the two friendly countries, stressing the importance of these meetings in activating and consolidating the various facets of joint cooperation and supporting them in different areas, especially in the judicial and legal fields.

For his part, the Indonesian Ambassador commended the development achieved by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, especially in the application of the remote litigation system, the simplification of legal and judicial procedures through modern technologies, and stressed the willingness to develop joint cooperation in this field.

-Ends-