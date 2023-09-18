The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) issued a decision approving the applications for registration in the roll of practicing lawyers for 15 new applicants, in addition to accepting the applications for renewal of registration submitted by 4 others whose registration had expired over two months ago.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee for the month of September which was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, considered 7 complaints lodged against lawyers and took appropriate decisions in their regard. The Committee also approved the applications for registration of 4 new law firm delegates and the renewal of the registration of 3 other representatives.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members Judge Bushaib Hajjami from Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Mr. Mohamed Dhewaiher Mohamed Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.