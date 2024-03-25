The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has launched the new version of its application, with the aim of providing an integrated and advanced platform for customers to easily access their judicial files and keep up to date with the developments in all courts and prosecution units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through convenient steps, based on the latest technologies and technological means supported by business intelligence (BI) processes.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, pointed out that the release of the new version of the ADJD’s app follows the ongoing efforts made to further develop the judicial system the judicial system in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, “may Allah protect him”, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continuously update and improve to provide smart and innovative services that reinforce the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi globally.

The Judicial Department has made great strides in implementing the requirements of digital transformation, in line with the objectives and priorities of its Strategic Plan, as well as those of its programmes and projects focusing on technical development and smart services, enhanced by smart solutions and proactive procedures offering multiple options by setting up service centres and receiving transactions via various smart devices, H.E. Yousef Alabri noted.

In detail, the latest version of the Judicial Department's application, which is linked to the UAE Pass (digital ID), allows users to follow up on case files and their status in courts and public prosecution units, review the details of their cases and upload documents. It also makes it easy to file applications and pay fines and amounts due in judicial cases through multiple digital payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, update the international bank account number (IBAN) for court cases, follow up on the hearing schedule and attend the same remotely; in addition to allowing inquiry services on cases and criminal file status, providing access to notary public and authentication transactions and digital marriage contracts.

A new notification feature has also been introduced to keep the litigants informed of the judgments handed down in their cases, the necessary procedures and alerts regarding developments in their judicial files, court hearings and applications submitted in order to guide the customer on the subsequent actions required.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is continuously updating and developing this app to add more judicial and legal services in one single integrated platform.