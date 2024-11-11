The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, taking place at the Sharjah Expo Centre from 6 to 17 November 2024, as part of its efforts to spread knowledge and raise legal awareness among members of the community, in a manner that contributes to consolidating the foundations of sustainable development and achieving justice.

The Judicial Department's participation in this year's exhibition, which is being held under the theme ‘It begins with a Book’, comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to focus on promoting legal culture through participation in various cultural and community events to ensure reaching a wide range of community segments.

During this year’s edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Judicial Department is showcasing the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Community and Legal Awareness (“Masouliya”), highlighting the objectives of awareness campaigns that shed light on behaviours connected to the principles and values of society, and focusing on the preventive role of reducing cybercrimes and risks in the context of the wide spread of social media platforms, while explaining the legal responsibility resulting from the commission of these crimes, thus forming a security and protection fence.

Visitors to the ADJD pavilion at the book fair are also introduced to the services provided in the juvenile care centres of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres Sector, as well as to the qualitative initiatives deployed in line with international best practice, to take on a rehabilitative and guiding role in instilling positive values in juveniles, changing their behaviour and developing their skills and knowledge by organising professional workshops and offering cultural programmes to support rehabilitation and reform efforts.

On the occasion of this event, the Judicial Department is providing its visitors with copies of legal publications, comprising a valuable collection of specialised books, a series of publications in the judicial and legal field, as well as new legislation and laws, research papers and specialised studies aimed at enriching judicial work, following up on judicial jurisprudence and keeping abreast of the development of legislation.