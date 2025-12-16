xUnited Arab Emirates – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) welcomed H.E. Liisa Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, along with her accompanying delegation, at TDRA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This visit comes as part of TDRA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships and exchange expertise and knowledge with countries that are global leaders in technology, as well as to explore best practices in the telecommunications sector and digital transformation.

During the meeting, TDRA team delivered a comprehensive presentation highlighting the TDRA’s pivotal role in leading the digital government journey in the United Arab Emirates. The presentation covered the latest strategic directions and digital enablers provided by TDRA to enhance the efficiency of government services, contributing to the UAE’s position as a global model for sustainable digital transformation.

In this context, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, welcomed the Estonian Minister’s visit and stated: “This visit reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation and building knowledge-based partnerships with countries that have made significant progress in digitalization, such as the Republic of Estonia. At TDRA, we believe that exchanging success stories and expertise is the best way to anticipate the future. The meeting provided an ideal opportunity to showcase the UAE’s pioneering digital government model and to discuss how technology can serve as a bridge for sustainable development and human-centered services.”

Both parties explored ways to enhance joint cooperation, reviewed the latest technologies and innovative solutions that contribute to improve the quality of digital life, and examined opportunities to benefit from Estonia’s distinguished experience in digitalization and e-governance.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on the importance of continuing strategic dialogue between both sides to exchange future-oriented perspectives that support the technology and digitalization sectors in both countries.

