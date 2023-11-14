UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the initiation of the Radiocommunication Assembly 2023 (RA-23), in anticipation of the forthcoming World Radiocommunication Conference WRC-23 scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 20 to December 15 of this year.

The proceedings of the Radiocommunication Assembly (RA) commenced with an opening speech by H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General of the Information and Digital Government Sector, in his capacity as the Dean of the ongoing RA session. In his address, he extended a warm welcome to the leaders and members of the participating delegations, emphasizing the significant role played by the RA. He said: "The significance of these meetings lies in the key role of the RA in adopting resolutions, recommendations, and studies within the Radio Sector of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU-R). The decisions and discussions that the Assembly will produce will shape the framework for vital studies, which will contribute to the development of radiocommunication standards and practices in a way that reflects our commitment to the highest levels of innovation and cooperation. This reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest levels of innovation and cooperation. The tasks addressed in this forum will mark the initiation of a series of actions leading to effective outcomes in the upcoming period, provided that the efforts of the Study Group are directed towards addressing the most critical issues within the context of our mission."

Al Zarooni added: "In every meeting held within the RA, everyone assume a profoundly significant humanitarian role, embodying the spirit of a unified and cooperative humanitarian team. Here, the endeavors of nations and sectors converge on all aspects of radiocommunications, reflecting our shared aspirations for development, prosperity, and progress for our communities and humanity at large. This collective effort aims to chart a course toward a future where technology aligns seamlessly with societal needs, all in harmony with the shared spectrum we navigate together."

The activities of the first day of the RA also included opening speeches by Her Excellency Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the ITU, His Excellency Mario Maniewicz, Director of ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (BR), and Ms. Carol Wilson, Chair of the Radiocommunication Assembly. In their speeches, they underscored the significance of the RA's work, dedicated to advancing services through cutting-edge infrastructure and technologies that benefit communities and foster economic development. They emphasized that the impact of the RA's efforts resonates globally, contributing no less than other institutions affiliated with the United Nations to the benefit of humanity. Following these speeches, the session engaged in a thorough examination of the RA's agenda. This encompassed discussions on the draft agenda for the RA's launch, the preliminary agenda for its inaugural plenary session, the proposed organizational structure, the draft meeting schedule, the heads of delegations' meeting, and the recommendations for appointing chairs and vice-chairs for the RA, and study groups.

