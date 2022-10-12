The new version comes after the recent announcement of transferring all government services in Abu Dhabi onto the TAMM ecosystem – a milestone in the digital transformation journey and the first of its kind in the world

The TAMM smart app is part of the Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, which enables customers to access more than 700 services provided by more than 30 government entities in Abu Dhabi easily and conveniently

The TAMM app is available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, TAMM, showcased the updated version of the TAMM smart app, the integrated and secure platform that unifies Abu Dhabi Government services in one place. The smart app provides a digital experience that guarantees customers easy and quick access to more than 700 services provided by more than 30 government entities at any time and from anywhere in the world.

The smart app went through a comprehensive renovation, including a revamped design for the user interface, improved speed and stability, in addition to a new feature that allows users to find services by categories or government entities that provide them, significantly enhancing customer experience. Customers can now access government services and get their transactions done faster and smoother.

The Abu Dhabi Government had recently announced the migration of all its services onto the Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem, TAMM, making it the one-stop shop for completing all government services and transactions and payments digitally anytime and anywhere smoothly and easily. The significant milestone in the process of digital transformation is a unique achievement, that is also the first of its kind in the world.

With the announcement of this achievement, citizens, residents, investors, and visitors in Abu Dhabi will no longer need to visit the physical locations of the customer service centres to complete government services. The TAMM smart app significantly reduces the time needed to complete procedures in government entities, making it a comprehensive and integrated app for conducting transactions in a safe manner, while enjoying a unified and seamless customer experience for all Abu Dhabi government services, that is beneficial to both customers and government entities.

The Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi has supervised the initiative to transfer all government services in the Emirate onto the TAMM ecosystem, as part of its efforts to activate a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdelhamid Al Askar, Director General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said that the updated version of the TAMM smart app reflects the fundamental vision of the TAMM ecosystem, which was built to facilitate government services in a way that supports sustainable growth the Emirate is witnessing, adding: “Our focus was making the TAMM smart app simple and easy to use for everyone and ensuring that it makes a big difference in the daily lives of people. I encourage every member of the Abu Dhabi community to download the TAMM smart app on their phones and be part of this advancement that will further enhance the growth of the Emirate.”

Her Excellency Aisha Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Government Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “The updated version of the TAMM smart app comes in line with the Abu Dhabi government's efforts aimed at providing a smooth and easy customer experience for the community in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the highest international practices and standards. Today, and with the announcement of the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services onto TAMM, we continue to support these efforts and build on what has been achieved in various areas of government work by providing advanced government services and solutions.”

The TAMM smart app is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and is easy to use, as it has been carefully developed to meet all needs of every member of the community in Abu Dhabi.

An ecosystem that includes 20 digital enablers

Since its launch, the TAMM ecosystem has successfully implemented a number of digital initiatives, as well as innovative digital solutions by working closely with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, enabling it to position itself as an integrated innovation-based ecosystem that offers services in an easy and fast manner.

As a result of joint cooperation with various partners, 20 innovative digital enablers have been developed and integrated as part of the TAMM ecosystem that helps provide more services to all customers.

Among the enablers and solutions available on the platform are "Abu Dhabi Pay" and "Abu Dhabi Connect", in addition to the "Abu Dhabi Locker" and many other services and tools designed to facilitate the lives of individuals and support their daily needs.

About TAMM

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences for customers. The ecosystem provides its customers with a comprehensive range of government services through one single point of access at any time and place. Using TAMM, customers can have direct access to information without having to visit each and every government entity. TAMM continues to advance the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi by providing all Abu Dhabi residents with high quality and efficient government services through safe, integrated digital platforms.