Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts in empowering and integrating People of Determination, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced its participation in the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo 2025. The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 6 to 8, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

This participation aligns with MBRHE’s strategy to provide an inclusive and sustainable residential environment by developing innovative solutions and offering flexible housing services that meet the diverse needs of all segments of society, especially People of Determination.

The expo serves as a key platform for showcasing the latest innovations in assistive technologies. It is expected to host around 270 exhibitors from 50 countries and welcome over 15,000 visitors from across the globe. The event will highlight a wide range of technologies, including wearable devices, smart systems, interactive mobility applications, and advanced prosthetics designed to support physical, visual, and cognitive disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders.

Commenting on the participation, Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at MBRHE, stated: "At MBRHE, we believe that empowerment begins with a human-centered residential environment that respects diversity, supports independence, and enhances social stability and quality of life. Our participation in this event underscores our commitment to fostering community inclusion through innovative housing projects that leverage the latest assistive technologies, ultimately ensuring long-term integration and well-being for People of Determination."

Through this engagement, the establishment aims to showcase its efforts in adopting universal design standards and presenting innovative models in residential facilities that align with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most disability-friendly city.

Over the past years, MBRHE has launched several pioneering initiatives, including the “People of Determination Charter,” signed cooperation agreements with specialized centers, and implemented accessibility features across its housing projects to ensure ease of use and inclusion.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government entity committed to delivering proactive and sustainable housing services to UAE nationals through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, driven by innovation and digital transformation in line with Dubai’s future vision.

