The UAE's pioneering and scalable solutions redefine the concept of inclusive cities, inspiring global action for People of Determination.

New York – The UAE delegation at the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP18) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) hosted a session titled "Amplifying Our Voices: A Collective Ambition Towards Re-Imagining Community Inclusion for All" as part of its efforts to empowering and integrating individuals of all abilities into the development process.

This session was organised through a collaborative effort by the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations, the Ministry of Family, the National Projects Office, the Executive Council of Dubai, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Asian Paralympic Committee, and Sedra Foundation. It reaffirmed the UAE's strong commitment to creating integrated support systems for People of Determination while contributing innovative ideas and visions to global efforts, inspiring effective action on a global scale.

This UAE delegation used this session as a strategic platform for discussing the latest strategies aimed at advancing inclusive urban development and enhancing community integration. They showcased the "POD-Friendly City Prototype" and the conceptual framework for creating a "Global Index" for these cities, thereby presenting a clear vision and an ambitious roadmap for designing cities that ensure full accessibility for People of Determination, while establishing measurable global standards for inclusivity. Both fundamental initiatives aim to bring about a qualitative transformation in the lived experiences of individuals by addressing accessibility challenges at both systemic and community levels.

In her keynote speech during the UAE Session, Her Excellency Sana Suhail, Minister for Family, emphasised the nation's insightful vision and inspiring leadership in reimagining inclusive cities, despite the challenges facing the region. Her Excellency stated: "The UAE is determined to build a future where inclusion is a fundamental rule. Through innovative programmes and advanced frameworks, we hope to achieve a radical transformation that redefines how societies support and empower People of Determination."

Her Excellency Sana Suhail highlighted the session's strong focus on the role of family, community, and institutional partnerships in achieving true empowerment. “True empowerment starts with family, and when families, communities, and institutions work together, we create a world where People of Determination can thrive. That’s why, at the Ministry of Family, we are committed to equipping parents, siblings, and extended families with the tools they need to support their loved ones”, Her Excellency said.

The session also highlighted the inspiring voices of People of Determination, whose lived experiences enriched practical and actionable recommendations for removing barriers and enhancing their active participation in civic life.

In his opening address, His Excellency Majid Al-Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, National Ambassador to UNICEF in Dubai, and CEO of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, praised the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for its unwavering support for people of determination across various sectors. He said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievements the UAE has made in terms of policies, laws, and programmes. Chief among these is the National Policy, which encompasses six main pillars addressing education, healthcare, and a suitable social living environment, among other areas. The UAE has become a global role model, recognised as one of the nations exporting expertise. There is no doubt about this, thanks to the cooperation of our allies and friends worldwide who joined us at this conference.” Al-Usaimi highlighted the importance of exchanging ideas and experiences at such conferences, stressing how artificial intelligence and advanced technology can enhance the daily lives of people of determination both in academic and professional settings.

Dr Victor Pineda, President & Founder of World Enabled, Berkeley, California and Executive Director at the Center of Independent Living (CIL), Berkeley, California delivered powerful remarks. He discussed the progress of disability rights, emphasizing the impact of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and reflected on his experience of starting CRPD negotiations 23 years ago. As a long-time UAE partner, he praised its progress over the past 20 years since ratifying the CRPD, noting its inclusive policies driven by unity and innovation. Victor called for eliminating barriers, reducing stigma, and empowering people with disabilities, particularly in the AI era, saying: "If artificial intelligence is taught to people with disabilities, we have a chance not only to catch up, but to lead."

Through constructive engagement with international delegations, experts, and advocates of the rights of People of Determination, the UAE Session clearly demonstrated how pioneering strategies such as the "POD-Friendly City Prototype" and the conceptual "Global Index" can be adapted across different geographical regions, with the aim of building inclusive and resilient urban environments. Attendees exchanged valuable ideas on formulating a shared blueprint that ensures accessibility, equity, and equal opportunities for all. With a continuous focus on innovation and scalable strategies, the UAE reinforced its role as a global leader in providing comprehensive solutions that fully align with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Concluding the session, Her Excellency Sana Suhail called for concerted global collaboration to advance community inclusion worldwide. Her Excellency said, “Achieving a world that truly empowers People of Determination requires us all to think boldly and work together to redefine community inclusion as a shared responsibility.”

The session highlighted the UAE's impactful role as a global leader in shaping inclusive policies and systems. The delegation showcased a unified effort and a comprehensive approach to supporting people of determination, involving government entities, private sector institutions, and community members dedicated to this cause.

The 18th Conference of States Parties is a key global platform for countries to showcase their achievements. The UAE participated prominently, emphasising its commitment to equal opportunities as a foundation for sustainable development for all. These ongoing efforts stand as a testament to the UAE’s belief that an inclusive society is a stronger, more resilient society.

About the Ministry of Family

On 8th December 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the establishment of the Ministry of Family in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, positions the Ministry as the principal authority for developing and implementing policies, strategies, and legislation aimed at fostering stable and cohesive families across the UAE. Its core remit includes bolstering the family's role in nurturing sound upbringing, reinforcing national identity, and promoting positive values and behaviours within society. Furthermore, the Ministry will play a crucial part in undertaking research and proposing vital policies and initiatives to boost family fertility rates and mitigate the risks and adverse societal impacts of family breakdown, working closely with all pertinent specialist agencies.