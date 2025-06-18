Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing Friday, June 27, 2025 - as the official public holiday for Dubai government entities, departments and institutions in celebration of Hijri New Year.

The circular clarifies that this holiday excludes entities with employees working in shifts or those involved in providing essential public services or managing vital facilities. These organisations may determine appropriate working hours for such employees based on operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services.

On this blessed occasion, the Department extends its warmest wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the citizens and residents of the UAE.

