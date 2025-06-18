Sara Musallam: Our partnership with MoHESR reflects a practical model of collaboration to enhance education quality in the UAE, and it aims to ensure a seamless transition for students from high school to university and to the workforce

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has partnered with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to facilitate students’ seamless transition from secondary to higher education. The collaboration will streamline licensing, accreditation, and data exchange, enhancing efficiency and education quality across Abu Dhabi.

The move falls within MoHESR’s efforts to unify regulatory frameworks with local government education entities and ensure consistency in policies, offering students a seamless journey from graduation through to entry into the workforce.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: “Our collaboration with ADEK is part of our vision to build an education system that supports national goals. We will work together to ensure students can follow a clear academic path based on accurate data, helping them align their learning journey with personal aspirations and evolving labour market needs. We will also streamline administrative and organisational processes for higher education institutions (HEIs) in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, we will build a robust data exchange system to support strategic planning and service development.”

He added: “At MoHESR, we remain committed to strengthening collaboration with our partners across the education ecosystem to build an innovative, sustainable higher education sector in the UAE which works in the best interests of students.”

Her Excellency Sara Musallam, Chairperson of ADEK, said: “Our partnership with MoHESR reflects a practical model of collaboration to enhance education quality in the UAE. It aims to ensure a seamless transition for students from high school to university and to the workforce, increasing their readiness for future changes. We build synergies that empower students to excel, foster innovation, and create diverse opportunities."

MoHESR and ADEK will ensure Grade 11 and 12 students are registered in the Unified Registration and Admissions System. In addition to making early academic guidance available to students, the two partners will provide them and their parents with comprehensive information on admission requirements, university majors, and career pathways. They will also organise seasonal awareness campaigns and training workshops for academic advisors and ensure service effectiveness through continuous monitoring.

Under this collaboration, applications from HEIs seeking to operate in Abu Dhabi will be reviewed, and licensing and accreditation processes will be aligned with both entities' regulations. This will balance streamlined procedures with quality assurance through data sharing, curriculum review, and regular updates on institutional information.

The two parties will integrate and exchange institutional, student, and graduate data to ensure accurate, up-to-date information that supports planning, programme evaluation, and service improvement. They will also set up a clear data exchange mechanism, define update timelines, and prepare joint reports on key indicators, such as admission, enrolment, retention, and graduation rates. This will enable data-driven decision-making while ensuring full compliance with data governance, security policies, and relevant federal and local regulations.

Partnering with ADEK is part of MoHESR’s strategy to implement its redesigned student journey model that is based on simplification, integration, and transparency. The collaboration aims to deliver a holistic educational experience that develops national talent capable of building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.-

