Manama, Bahrain: H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), recently participated in the opening session at the HSBC GCC Exchanges 2025 Conference in a fireside chat titled “Bahrain’s Financial Sector: Reform Momentum, Market Confidence and Talent-Led Growth”. Held from 16th to 19th June in London, United Kingdom, the event brings together representatives from GCC exchanges, alongside a number of international officials and investors.

Moderated by Mr. Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bahrain, the fireside chat with H.E. the Governor underscored the CBB’s pivotal role in developing a regulatory framework that fosters innovation and advances financial services in the Kingdom. Leading the conversation, H.E. the Governor highlighted CBB’s efforts to attract foreign investments, enhance market competitiveness, and support national economic growth through sound regulatory reforms. He also emphasized the importance of human capital development aligned with global standards as a pillar of long-term sectoral advancement.

The Kingdom of Bahrain’s delegation includes H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the CBB; Mr. Yousif Al Yousif, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse; Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse; Mrs. Hesa Al Sada, Executive Director of Central Banking and Macro-Prudential Oversight at the CBB; and Mr. Mubarak Nabeel Matar, Assistant Undersecretary of Financial Operation at the Ministry of Finance and National Economy.

During the event, the Bahraini delegation attended a meeting with senior global fund and asset managers to strengthen cross-border investment relations and highlight Bahrain’s capital market offerings. The conference serves as a platform for GCC exchanges to convene and reaffirm their commitment to enhancing cooperation, fostering productive partnerships, and driving the growth of capital markets across the region. These engagements aim to contribute to opening broader investment horizons at the regional level.