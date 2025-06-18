Abu Dhabi: The Hospitality Advisory Council convened its second meeting of 2025 under the chairmanship of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council. The session brought together 16 Council members, including CEOs and senior executives from leading national and international hotel groups. Discussions focused on a range of new national initiatives developed in partnership with the private sector to accelerate the growth of the UAE’s hospitality sector. The initiatives also aim to generate employment opportunities across all sectors of this vital industry.

H.E. Bin Touq said: "Thanks to the vision and guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE’s tourism and hospitality sectors continue to thrive. In the first quarter of 2025, hotel revenues reached AED 13.5 billion, with over 8.4 million guests recorded, a two per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Total hotel nights reached 29.3 million, and the national hotel occupancy rate stood at 81.3 per cent during the same period."

H.E. added: "These impressive figures reflect the UAE’s strong commitment to advancing its hospitality industry in line with global best practices. We have invested heavily in developing hotel and entertainment infrastructure across all seven emirates, organizing major international events, and delivering exceptional hospitality experiences that reflect authentic Emirati heritage and culture. As a result, the UAE has become one of the world's leading hospitality destinations today."

The Minister of Economy continued: "The year 2025 marks a major milestone for UAE tourism, marked by the election of Shaikha Al Nowais as the first woman globally to serve as Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization for the term 2026-2029. This achievement reinforces the UAE’s prominent role in supporting international efforts to advance the global tourism industry.”

The meeting’s discussions covered a comprehensive array of key files and initiatives that support the UAE’s efforts to enhance the growth and competitiveness of its hospitality sector. Participants emphasized the importance of promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors to meet the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which aims to establish the UAE as the top global tourism brand by the next decade.

The Council also reviewed the newly launched “Summer Hospitality Camp” program by the Ministry of Economy. It is designed to support Emiratization across hospitality-related sectors by offering hands-on training to school and university students in real-world environments such as hotels and tourism facilities, in addition to its structured learning tracks.

Established by the Emirates Tourism Council, the Hospitality Advisory Council serves as a strategic advisory body to the Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council on matters specific to the hospitality sector. It provides insights and data on industry developments, recommends private-sector initiatives to drive sector growth and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global tourism destination, and offers feedback on government tourism policies and initiatives.

