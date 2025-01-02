Dubai, UAE: The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) held its fourth meeting in 2024, chaired by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The meeting has approved the shortlist of candidates competing in the fourth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, with total prizes amounting to USD 1 million. The award encourages research institutions, individuals and innovators worldwide to develop new and innovative technologies for the purification and desalination of water using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, gradient salinity and geothermal. The meeting also discussed the latest developments in sustainable water projects implemented by Suqia in Tanzania, in co-operation with the Emirates Red Crescent. Suqia is digging new artesian wells and maintaining current wells to provide clean and safe drinking water to the residents of different regions and villages across Tanzania.

The meeting was attended by the board members: HE Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development Affairs; HE Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE; and Humaid Abdulla Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board of Trustees.

"By promoting sustainable and innovative solutions to address water scarcity around the world, and implementing sustainable water projects, humanitarian initiatives and development projects aimed at providing clean and safe water to poor and afflicted communities, Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, supports the UAE’s pioneering position among the countries that strengthen sustainable water security globally, promoting international efforts to provide safe and clean water, and combating water-related diseases that threaten human life," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Chairman of the Suqia Board of Trustees.

The number of beneficiaries of Suqia’s projects worldwide has reached 14.9 million since its establishment in 2015, while the previous three sessions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award have honoured 31 winners from 22 countries for their innovative projects.