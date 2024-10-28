The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) will host the sixth edition of “Legislative Week” on 4-5 November 2024 at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library in Dubai. This annual event brings together legal professionals, experts, and notable speakers from the SLC and its partners, providing a valuable platform to discuss and reinforce the legislative framework in support of the UAE’s sustainable development goals.

Under the theme ‘Dubai: A Legislative Ecosystem Nurturing Artificial Intelligence,’ this year’s Legislative Week will highlight the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into legislative development, fostering innovation within an AI-focused legal framework. The event aligns with Dubai's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to drive digital transformation across various sectors.

Legislative Week 2024 will cover a range of topics, including the integration of AI into legal systems, the ethical and legal challenges associated with this integration, and the importance of developing legislative policies that support innovation and legal protection. The event’s agenda will include workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches by prominent legal experts, focusing on current legislation and future opportunities for legislative evolution.

H.E. Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, stated: “Through this event, we aim to create an ideal platform for exchanging ideas on pivotal legal matters and exploring avenues for legislative development. Moreover, we plan to incorporate the event’s outcomes into our future legislative planning. We hope that Legislative Week will deepen legal knowledge, foster productive dialogue, and enhance the flexibility and adaptability of legislation to address future challenges. This year’s event also presents an opportunity to propose legislative initiatives that elevate quality of life, promote legal security, and support sustainable development.”

The opening day, titled "The Legislative Conference,", will feature sessions on critical topics, including "Regulatory Convergence: How the UAE and Dubai Set AI Policies and Legislation to Align with Global Frameworks and Foster High-value Innovation," "AI Ethics in the Legislative Ecosystem," "AI in Healthcare: A Legal Analysis of Harnessing Potential while Overcoming Legal Challenges," and "The Impact of AI Systems on Service Contracts.”

The annual ‘Legislative Week’ underscores the SLC’s commitment to building a forward-looking legal ecosystem in Dubai and advancing its leadership in AI-related legislation. The SLC places high priority on evolving legislation that solidify the UAE and Dubai's standing as regional and global leaders in innovation and technology.

