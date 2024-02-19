Sharjah: The Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has discussed ways to stimulate investments in the Emirate and enhance tourism infrastructure through vital projects, including hotel construction.

During a meeting held at the SCC’s headquarters, the committee also explored avenues for driving economic growth and bolstering the tourism sector within the emirate.

It also reviewed the outcomes of their recent visit to the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority (SCTDA), where the committee’s delegation was briefed on the authority's initiatives aimed at fostering tourism through a diverse calendar of events scheduled throughout the year.

Taking part in the meeting were Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Committee; Fatima Khalifa Al Mokarrab, Rapporteur of the Committee; Amer Mohammed Al Zarouni; Abdullah Tarish Al Ketbi; Nabil bin Butti Al Muhairi; Tariq Murad Mirza Al Balushi; and Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, in addition to the presence of Halima Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the SCC. Representing the General Secretariat of the Council was Amna Baslaib, Secretary of the Committee.

The committee also discussed the questions to be raised at the forthcoming meeting on the policy of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority. The discussions also touched on key issues related to SCTDA’s role in bolstering the local economy and advancing tourism development across Sharjah.

A series of pertinent inquiries were formulated, aimed at enriching the tourism offerings within Sharjah. The committee emphasized the importance of highlighting the distinctive tourism attributes across all cities and regions of the emirate, as well as accentuating the attractive services available to lure international visitors.

