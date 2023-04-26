Khalid Al Midfa: ATM agenda aligns with Sharjah's commitment to a more sustainable future and expanding the sustainable eco-tourism sector

20 Sharjah Government and private entities participating under Sharjah’s umbrella at ATM 2023

Overall growth of Sharjah's tourism sector; 161% increase in GCC visitors in 2022 compared to 2021

Sharjah: The emirate of Sharjah is gearing up to showcase its thriving sustainable eco-tourism sector at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023. The event, scheduled to take place between 1-4 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will focus on sustainability issues within the travel and tourism industry, with its theme being "Working Towards Net Zero".

Solidifying its standing on the global tourism map as a major player in the region, Sharjah is set to spotlight its competitive and innovative edge in the sustainable eco-tourism industry, while opening the doors for new collaboration opportunities with other global tourism destinations.

SCDTA will be overseeing the emirate's pavilion that will showcase the offerings of 20 Sharjah Government and private entities participating under the Authority's umbrella, including Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIOH), Sharjah Department of Awqaf (Awqaf), in addition to Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Classic Cars Club, and BEEAH Group.

Additionally, several private entities from the tourism, travel and hospitality sector will participate in the Sharjah pavilion. These entities include Sharjah National Hotels, Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA), Air Arabia, Holiday Travel and Tourism, and Cozmo Travel, in addition to the Nova Park Hotel, the Copthorne Hotel Sharjah, Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa, Occidental Sharjah Grand, the ACT Hotel Sharjah, Golden Tulip Hotel Apartments, Lou'Lou'a Beach Resorts, and Trav Talk.

On 3 May, at 12:00 PM, the SCTDA will hold a press conference at the Sharjah Pavilion, located at ME2210 in Hall 2. The event will be attended by HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, among other officials from participating entities, to announce the latest developments in tourism projects, programs, initiatives, and activities aimed at boosting the tourism sector in the emirate.

Commenting on the participation, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: "Our participation in ATM 2023 comes as the emirate's tourism sector is experiencing a boom which was reflected in hotel occupancy rates. The sector registered a 16% growth in hotel guest numbers last year, reaching a total of 1.4 million hotel guests, while the hotel occupancy rate reached 66%, supported by the diversity of destinations and experiences offered by the emirate to its visitors."

He added, "ATM’s sustainability pledge and the event’s focus on exploring sustainability in travel aligns with Sharjah's commitment to a more sustainable future, expanding its ecotourism destinations and further investing in this sector, which is becoming increasingly popular among tourists who prefer these types of destinations. We expect it to have a prosperous future among other tourism sectors in Sharjah."

Sharjah's tourism sector growth was particularly evident in the 161% increase in the number of GCC visitors in 2022 compared to 2021, mainly from Oman and Saudi Arabia, in addition to other countries from Asia and Europe. This signs a promisingly strong recovery in the tourism and travel industry after the pandemic, with restrictions and precautions being lifted. The sector is expected to see continued growth in the next two years.

