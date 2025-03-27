Sharjah: The Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah held its third periodic meeting for 2025.

The meeting reviewed the operational efficiency and readiness of the emirate’s border crossings to manage the flow of inbound and outbound travellers during the Eid al- Fitr holiday, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The Committee also discussed the work procedures and adopted measures to facilitate seamless border crossings, anticipating a passenger influx of over 150,000 via the emirate’s land entry points during the holiday period.

Chaired by H.E Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Chairman of the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in Sharjah, the meeting was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Walid Mohammed Al Nehm, Head of the Outside Outlets Police Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, and Lieutenant Colonel Imran Al Shamsi, Director of the Khatm Milaha Border Point’s Passport Control Center.

Also present were Colonel Mohammed Al Afari from the National Guard Command; Colonel Ali Al Darmaki, Director of the Inspection and Oversight Department at the General Administration of Customs and Border Security, and Abdulrahman Al Kindi, Secretary of the Committee; as well as a representative from the UAE’s State Security Department (SSD).

During the meeting, the Organisational Committee reviewed the workflow progress and latest updates of the development projects underway at Sharjah’s ports and border points, ensuring compliance with the highest international standards and best practices.

The meeting’s agenda also included examining the key performance indicators and operational strategies approved at all border points across the emirate.

Furthermore, the Committee outlined the efforts undertaken by various authorities to facilitate the influx of travellers during the Eid al- Fitr holiday, with a focus on maintaining seamless operations at the Khatm Milaha, Dibba Al-Hisn, and Al-Madam border points.

H.E Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi emphasised that the meeting reflects the Organisational Committee’s commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination among the relevant authorities and entities operating at Sharjah’s ports and border points.

He highlighted the importance of implementing security, customs, and preventive measures and protocols to ensure efficient operations, particularly during peak travel periods, in alignment with the broader objective of maintaining high security standards and delivering exceptional services to travelers entering the emirate.

Al Raisi announced that six additional lanes at Khatm Milaha Border Point’s Passport Control Center will be opened ahead of the Eid al- Fitr holiday.

This expansion, which will bring the total number of entry lanes at the area to 14, is designed to enhance operational efficiency, streamline passenger traffic flow, and minimize delays, reinforcing the emirate’s commitment to seamless travel experiences.

