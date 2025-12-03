Sharjah: The Sharjah Livestock Market Administration welcomed an official delegation from Al Ain Municipality during a visit aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and exchanging expertise in the management of livestock markets and abattoirs, as well as reviewing the advanced practices and operational systems implemented in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The delegation was briefed on the organisational and administrative structure of both the market and the abattoir, the nature of the services provided, and the mechanisms for their continued development. The visit also included an overview of the digital transformation and automation efforts that have contributed to enhancing service quality and improving operational efficiency.

During their tour of the market, the delegation was introduced to the daily operational mechanisms, as well as the market’s capacity and productivity levels. The tour further highlighted the various operational models adopted, including direct management, outsourcing to specialised entities, and partnerships with the private sector. In addition, the delegation learned about the latest equipment and systems used across the different stages of abattoir operations.

The two sides discussed several topics related to the management of abattoirs and livestock markets, including service delivery methodologies, community engagement mechanisms, and the importance of strategic partnerships. The discussions also addressed key operational challenges and approaches adopted to manage them. Additional topics covered included public health, veterinary oversight, regulatory and legislative frameworks, and the use of modern technologies in inspection and assessment processes, in addition to reviewing performance indicators and future development plans.

The visit concluded with an open discussion session during which both parties exchanged insights and experiences. The delegation then posed for commemorative photographs, and the Market Administration presented symbolic gifts in appreciation of their visit and their commitment to enhancing cooperation.

This visit reflects the pioneering role of the Sharjah Livestock Market in advancing the operational ecosystem of the abattoir and livestock market sector, as well as its ongoing efforts to adopt best operational and administrative practices and strengthen collaboration with various government entities across the UAE. The Sharjah Livestock Market is one of the projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.