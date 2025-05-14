Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)’s Middle East members ways to enhance strategic cooperation in advancing the growth and development of the exhibition industry in the region.

The discussions highlighted the role of the exhibitions sector as a catalyst for economic growth, facilitating business connections, and promoting cross-border trade and investment.

This took place as H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, received a group of WTCA Members.

The meeting was attended by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Member of WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council; and H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), along with several officials from the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah.

The meeting focused on prospective initiatives to host joint events and sector-specific exhibitions and to launch training programs and capacity-building workshops.

Discussions also emphasized the importance of developing the digital infrastructure of exhibition centers to keep pace with global trends and reinforce their role as platforms for innovation and cross-market engagement.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the meeting reflects the pioneering efforts undertaken by the Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah to cement the emirate’s position as a global hub for exhibitions, commerce, and logistics services.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the World Trade Centers Association is a strategic partner to Expo Centre Sharjah in driving the exhibition industry’s sustainable growth and unlocking new global opportunities through fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and best practice sharing.

He stressed the growing importance of strengthened cooperation among regional trade centers to align with global industry trends, tap into business tourism and exhibition markets, and reinforce support for enterprises by improving market access and fostering a dynamic business ecosystem.

The WTCA Members commended the hospitality extended to them and the value of the strategic discussions held during the meeting. They praised the UAE’s overall achievements and Sharjah’s remarkable progress in the exhibition industry over recent years.

The visit concluded with a tour of the Permanent Industrial Exhibition at the Sharjah Chamber, where WTCA Members were introduced to a diverse array of local industries and products that reflect the emirate’s growing industrial capabilities and manufacturing advancement.

