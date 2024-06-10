Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced that registration for the new cycle of the Sharjah Excellence Award (Cycle 2024) is now open, with applications being accepted online until the end of December 2024.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the award aims to honour companies, establishments, and individuals who have demonstrated high levels of excellence and success in business. It also seeks to cultivate a culture of innovation within the UAE and Gulf private sectors, promoting the adoption of global best practices and standards.

The Chamber encourages the UAE and GCC private sector companies and business communities to participate in the new edition of the Sharjah Excellence Award. Participants have a great opportunity to benefit from numerous advantages, including outreach courses and programmes to be organised by SCCI during the coming period.

These programmes coincide with the candidate evaluation stages, which are based on stringent criteria including quality, innovation, and positive societal impact.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Sharjah Excellence Award Board of Trustees, affirmed that the award’s previous editions witnessed extensive participation of local and Gulf-based businesses and enterprises.

This demonstrates the region’s increasing commitment to a culture of excellence and indicates that the award successfully achieves its goals by recognising the pioneers of excellence who serve as role models in the UAE and Gulf business communities.

Al Owais further noted that the award embodies the SCCI’s vision of fostering a sustainable economy driven by knowledge and innovation. It also underscores the Chamber’s belief that excellence is an ongoing journey of development and enhancement, elevating collaborative efforts to motivate the business community to adopt global best practices and promote a culture of quality and innovation in the workplace.

He urged all economic entities across Sharjah, the UAE, and the Gulf region to register for the award, which has become a distinguished mark of recognition for outstanding achievements in the business world.

For her part, Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, assured that the registration process for the award is seamless and straightforward. Applicants just need to visit the award's website, www.shjseen.ae, fill out the registration form, specify the participation category, and then attach a copy of a valid commercial license along with a SCCI membership certificate for private sector entities.

Once the registration application is submitted, the Award Office will start reviewing it and provide feedback to the applicant or entity. Upon approval of the registration, a participation file specific to the selected category will be sent for completion and submission by the specified deadline.

Al Hajri elucidated that registration for the new cycle of the award is open to all private sector entities in the UAE across the award’s categories, except for three specific ones. The first category is the "Sharjah Excellence Award" as it is dedicated only to private sector entities operating in the emirate of Sharjah.

The second category is the "Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award" where winners are nominated by the Award's Board of Trustees. The third category is the "Sharjah Social Responsibility Award" which is restricted to the emirate of Sharjah recgonising organisations from both public and private sectors.

Al Hajri also noted that inquiries can be made via phone at 06-5938703 or by email at award@shjseen.org.

Award categories

The Sharjah Excellence Award programme consists of 8 awards: Sharjah Gulf Localization Award, Sharjah Gulf Excellence Award, Sharjah Excellence Award, Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award, Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award, Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, Sharjah Best Security Standards Award, and Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award.

