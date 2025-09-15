Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to broaden economic cooperation with Malaysia, exploring mechanisms for facilitating the access of Sharjah-based companies to promising investment opportunities in the Malaysian market, thereby fostering business expansion and growth.

The discussions took place at SCCI’s headquarters, where H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received H.E. Tengku Sirajuzzaman Bin Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and expand partnership channels between the business communities and private sectors of the two countries, with the aim of fostering growth and realizing shared success.

Discussions were framed within the promising opportunities created by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the two countries, which offers significant prospects for companies and investors.

The Sharjah Chamber also extended an invitation to the Malaysian Ambassador to attend the upcoming Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that economic and trade relations between the UAE and Malaysia are witnessing significant growth. The value of non-oil foreign trade between the two countries reached USD 3.3 billion during the first half of 2025, reflecting a 30.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing trade cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia by translating it into concrete projects and viable investment opportunities that serve the interests of both business communities.

“The Sharjah Chamber is continuously working to attract Malaysian companies to take part in the specialized exhibitions and events hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, given the value of these platforms in enhancing direct trade exchanges between Emirati and Malaysian entrepreneurs,” Al Owais added.

The Malaysian delegation expressed deep appreciation to the Sharjah Chamber for its consistent efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and encourage investment in vital sectors.

The delegation commended the Chamber’s role in fostering business growth and creating new avenues for cooperation, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts to further consolidate collaboration across various fields of shared interest.

