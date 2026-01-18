Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded the 2025–2026 edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, marking the successful culmination of 46 days of vibrant activities that drive commercial and tourism growth across the emirate.

Launched in early December 2025 with broad participation from Sharjah’s major shopping malls and retail outlets, this season’s campaign featured significant discounts of up to 75 percent and delivered valuable gifts and an AED 4 million prize pool awarded to over 800 winners.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 culminated in a grand raffle draw at Sharjah Central, where a total grand prize of AED 100,000 was awarded to ten winners during an official ceremony attended by SCCI officials and key retail stakeholders. The event attracted a strong public turnout from Sharjah residents and visitors alike, reflecting strong engagement with the winter and year-end promotional offerings.

The campaign covered the city of Sharjah as well as the Central and Eastern Regions, engaging thousands of retail stores and shopping malls. This broad participation reinforced the emirate’s position as a premier shopping destination and generated positive economic returns, directly reflected in retail sales growth and increased tourism momentum.

These outcomes align with the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to support the local economy, with the Sharjah Shopping Promotions involving targeted marketing initiatives featuring major discounts on a wide range of leading local and global brands.

Retail sector drives economic diversification

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, remarked that the retail sector is a strategic pillar within Sharjah’s economic diversification agenda.

He explained that the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” campaigns form part of a comprehensive vision to increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP, noting that Sharjah’s retail sector encompasses thousands of commercial establishments and provides tens of thousands of jobs.

Al Awadi added that the Sharjah Chamber’s integrated strategy links commercial activity with both tourism growth and support for productive families and local farmers, ensuring cross-sector integration and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global investment and trade destination.

Huge public turnout

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, stated that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions achieved higher-than-anticipated visitor turnout. Participating malls and shopping centres recorded sustained footfall throughout the promotion period, particularly during weekends, supported by entertainment programmes and prize draws.

He underscored the role of strategic partnerships with government entities, including the Sharjah District Affairs Department and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in broadening the campaign’s reach and maximising its economic impact.

Al Shamsi further affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to incentivising shoppers through valuable prizes, highlighting the campaign’s success in integrating retail promotion, family-oriented experiences, and the preservation of Emirati heritage.

A curated programme of consumer engagement activities

For his part, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, said that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions achieved a qualitative upgrade in event deployment, driving higher shopper engagement across Sharjah City and the Central and Eastern Regions. He emphasised the strategic focus on diversifying entertainment offerings to address varied demographics and consumer interests.

He further noted that the organising team successfully delivered a broad spectrum of activities during the campaign, ranging from interactive programmes and cultural showcases to family-oriented competitions, resulting in strong approval from audiences and retail partners and reinforcing SCCI’s objective to further enrich shopping experiences and enhance customer satisfaction.

Economic momentum and an innovative mechanism for in-kind prizes

Participating shopping malls recorded sustained commercial activity throughout the promotion period, driven by a series of exclusive events and weekend prize draws hosted across leading retail destinations.

The Sharjah Chamber executed a comprehensive rollout spanning Sharjah City and the Central and Eastern Regions, covering Al Nahda, Aljada, Al Qarayen, Al Dhaid, Kalba, and Khor Fakkan, in addition to central markets and major shopping malls.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 featured a series of interactive initiatives, including the flagship “Wall of Lockers” event—an interactive attraction modelled as a giant locker filled with surprises and prizes. Shoppers were given a key to unlock one vault and win instant prizes, including smartphones, smartwatches, wireless headphones, gaming consoles, shopping vouchers, and cash rewards.

Introduced under the theme “Discover What’s Behind the Lock,” this interactive rewards model was designed to transform the traditional shopping experience into a dynamic, incentive-driven format that delivers immediate customer value.

Sharjah Chamber enriches Dawahi Festival with edutainment activities

The Sharjah Chamber participated in the Dawahi Festival, organised by Sharjah District Affairs Department, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the reach of “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026” campaign.

The participation featured a joint platform in collaboration with SCTDA, supporting visitor engagement objectives and strengthening promotional outreach during the festival, which was launched at Al Qarain Park.

The platform delivered a curated programme of activities that integrated entertainment with economic promotion, recording high participation levels in interactive workshops and live competitions offering instant rewards to visitors.

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025-2026 also incorporated participation in the 8th Al Bataeh Heritage Festival as part of the Chamber’s strategy to empower productive families and stimulate economic activity across the emirate. By extending promotional campaigns and associated events to heritage festivals, the Chamber integrated commercial promotion with cultural and community engagement.

Supporting the Eastern Region’s national products

As part of its strategy to broaden the campaign’s geographic reach and boost commercial and agricultural activity across the emirate, the Sharjah Chamber delivered dedicated activities for Eastern Region shoppers at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, where it supported the “Khayrat Al Dar” event.

Hosted in the main hall of Al Jubail Market alongside the “Kalba Winter 2025” festival, the event focused on fostering local consumption and supporting national products.

Furthermore, the Chamber provided free sales platforms for farmers to showcase their seasonal produce, including vegetables, fruits, herbs, and derived products such as honey and dates.

The move functioned as an interactive marketplace linking producers directly with consumers. A comprehensive incentive package was provided, featuring cash awards for farmers, distribution of “Khayrat Al Dar” gift baskets and seedlings to visitors, as well as monetary awards for competitions and hospitality services supported by local agricultural products.

High turnout

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 recorded strong participation from shoppers across the emirate and beyond, drawn by discounts on leading international brands and a broad spectrum of consumer products. The festive atmosphere, complemented by diverse entertainment activities and events, further enhanced the campaign, transforming the shopping experience into a comprehensive recreational destination.

The appearance of the signature character “Shamsa”, long associated with Sharjah Shopping Promotions, further enhanced the family-friendly environment and strengthened consumer engagement. Gifts were extended to several participants, particularly children in Sharjah’s nurseries, enhancing the family-friendly dimension of the event and creating an engaging, memorable experience for visitors and households alike.

Participating retailers and business owners praised the positive outcomes of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, highlighting the professionalism of the organisation and the innovative marketing initiatives implemented alongside the campaign.

They noted that this season’s campaig, spanning from December to January and coinciding with New Year festivities, directly boosted commercial performance and enhanced revenue generation for participating establishments.

