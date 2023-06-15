Nominations for the award are open until August 15th

Categories address advocacy, humanitarian efforts, and overcoming developmental challenges

New award category 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Community'

SGCA launches special awards for food security programs and promoting environmental awareness

Categories for role of innovation and scientific research in creating effective communication

New award categories recognise communication through media and drama content, and influential figures with a positive social impact.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) has broadened its global footprint by introducing 14 specialised categories targeting communication practices that address high-priority international issues and challenges. The coveted award recognises communication professionals worldwide who have made noteworthy contributions in addressing crucial development challenges, food security, mitigating environmental issues, and effectively employing scientific research, cutting-edge technologies, and innovation to facilitate impactful public communication within communities and among stakeholders.

Submissions for the prestigious award are now open until August 15th, from creative communication professionals, individuals, government, semi-government, and private sector entities worldwide. Arab participants also have the option to select either the Arab or Global category, tailoring their applications to their specific preferences and expertise.

Overcoming global challenges

Presented by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the award's new global categories acknowledge professional communication practices aimed at tackling significant challenges and issues on the international stage, including 'Best Communication Strategy for Crisis Management' awarded to exceptional crisis management plans that encompass local or global social dimensions. Similarly, the ‘Best Communication Practices or Campaigns Addressing Developmental Challenges' category honours successful communication programs and campaigns that effectively address economic and social challenges, resulting in positive outcomes.

The 'Best Communication Plan to Support Food Security Programmes' category aims to acknowledge the efforts of government, semi-governmental entities, private organisations, international institutions, and civil society groups that have successfully implemented communication plans to support food security programmes, playing a vital role in devising solutions and increasing awareness about pressing challenges faced on the food security front, including issues like substantial gaps in supply and demand, as well as gaps in agricultural technology.

In line with the UAE's declaration of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability', SGCA has also unveiled the 'Best Communication Initiative or Media Content to Promote Environmental Awareness' category, to showcase pioneering approaches in addressing harmful practices, fostering environmental consciousness, and advocating for sustainable methods to tackle climate-related concerns, ensure the preservation of natural resources, and effectively face the potential challenges that may be in store.

To recognise communication campaigns that mobilise volunteer efforts in humanitarian and social endeavours, the award has additionally launched the 'Best Communication Practice in Volunteer Campaign' category, which honours advocacy initiatives and volunteer campaigns addressing various humanitarian issues while simultaneously emphasising the social, national, and personal significance of volunteer work.

Innovation and scientific research in government communication

The 10th SGCA provides a platform to showcase drivers of innovation in the realm of public communication. This is evident through the introduction of the 'Best Innovation in Communication' award with its two subcategories, ‘Best Innovation in Government Communication' and 'Best Initiative within the Annual Youth Challenge,' which are designed to acknowledge the value derived from the integration of ground-breaking practices within the communication sector as well as their practical applications. Further demonstrating the award's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, the launch of the new category 'Best Use of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Communication to Serve Community', recognises entities that creatively employed new technology in communication to generate beneficial outcomes.

With a commitment to fostering innovation and embracing a rigorous scientific approach, the 'Best Applied Scientific Research in Government Communication' award is dedicated to individuals and governmental institutions (educational or academic) that have made noteworthy strides in tackling the challenges associated with communication. From an applied scientific research perspective, two subcategories have been introduced, namely 'Best Individual or Group Research' — which acknowledges the endeavours of academics and independent researchers who have made significant advancements in the communication field — and 'Best Research by Government, Semi-Government, or Private Entity', that honours the institutions that have diligently overseen and facilitated the research process, leading to distinguished publications.

Celebrating the significance of the written word, the 'Best Writer or Author in Government Communication Sciences' award recognises the exceptional achievements of individuals whose writings have expanded the frontiers of knowledge and influenced government communication.

Media content creators and influencers

Similarly, SGCA has several award categories dedicated to creatives and creators in the realm of media production with an exceptional knack for captivating audiences across various mediums and visual arts. The 'Best Communication through Media Content' honours media conglomerates and entities, producers, and TV industry pioneers who have addressed pivotal social, cultural, and economic issues through its two subcategories, ‘Best Visual Content for Traditional and New Media' and 'Best Drama Work'. The award acknowledges influential personalities, community leaders, and social media content creators who have significantly impacted society through its 'Best Positive Social Impact Driver' category award.

SGMB has invited individuals, institutions, work teams, and international entities who meet the Sharjah award criteria to apply through www.igcc.ae