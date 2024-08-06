Tariq Saeed Allay: SGCA 2024 has garnered significant regional and international interest, reflecting its growing stature and prestige.

The scale of participation and the diverse representation of countries, affirms Sharjah’s position as a hub for communication professionals in the region and globally.

‘Best Communication and Media Content’ registers highest submissions, followed by ‘Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility’

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has announced a record-breaking surge in registrations for the 11th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), with 3,815 entries—a 230% increase compared to the previous year. A total of 1,129 submission files were accepted, and the shortlist for the awards will be announced on August 22.

Interest in the award spans 44 countries around the globe, with Egypt registering the highest number of submissions outside the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Sudan.

The ‘Best Communication and Media Content’ category received the highest number of submissions, totalling 204. This was followed by the ‘Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility’ category, which received 169 submissions. The newly introduced category, ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator,’ which has two age-specific sub-awards catering to those under and over 18 years old, attracted significant interest with 128 entries. The ‘Best Communication Project Targeting Children and Adolescents’ category received 115 entries, while the ‘Best Communication Strategy Dealing with Crises’ category registered 83 entries.

Remarkable increase reflects the vision to advance the industry

Commenting on the participation level, HE Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, stressed, “The Sharjah Government Communication Award has garnered significant regional and international interest, reflecting its growing stature and prestige. The award embodies a vision to elevate the communication industry, and honour its leaders and prominent figures. We take great pride in the scale of participation and the diverse representation of countries, affirming Sharjah’s pivotal role in the advancement of the communication industry both regionally and globally as we continue to enhance its contribution towards achieving comprehensive and sustainable development goals.”

13 award categories for direct submission

Out of 22 categories, 13 are open for direct submissions, catering to a diverse range of participants, including government and semi-government entities, international organisations, private sector players and individuals. This comprehensive approach ensures that communication professionals from various backgrounds and sectors have the opportunity to showcase their expertise and contribute to the field of government communication.

The 13 direct submission categories covers a diverse range of sectors, and include three award categories specifically for government entities, namely, ‘Best Integrated Communication System’, ‘Best Campaign Targeting Cultural Identity and Arabic Language’, and ‘Best Communication Targeting Youth’ which has two subcategories, ‘Best Campaign Positively Impacting Youth Awareness and Practices’, and ‘Best Communication Program Supporting Emerging Projects and Youth’.

There are also six categories catering to government bodies, international organisations, and private sector players, with each category having two winners, one from the government and international organisations, and one from the private sector. These categories include ‘Best Communication Strategy Dealing with Crises’, ‘Best Communication with Artificial Intelligence Technology in Service of the Community’, and ‘Best Communication and Media Content’. The categories also include ‘Best Communication and Humanitarian Practices Supporting Social Responsibility’, ‘Best Investment in Soft Power to Support Communication Programs’, and ‘Best Communication Project Targeting Children and Adolescents’.

As for individuals, they can submit their application for the ‘Best Official Spokesperson’, ‘Best Research in Communication Sciences’, ‘Best Purposeful Digital Content Creator’, and ‘Best Youth Initiative in Government Communication’ with age-specific divisions catering to those under and over 18 years old.

