Dubai:

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has permanently closed its COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in City Walk, Dubai.

Those requiring COVID-19 PCR tests or vaccinations in Dubai are now encouraged to book appointments at the SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services in Al Khawaneej using the SEHA app. The location can be found here: https://goo.gl/maps/Z4ZwuaCAbu2bXdk69

For full details on the location of your nearest SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center, please visit www.seha.ae/screening-locations. To book your appointment, please download the SEHA app.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae