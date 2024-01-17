Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia will participate in Wings India 2024, with a delegation headed by His Excellency the President, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej.

This event organized by the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation in cooperation with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICII) will take place at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad India, from the 18th to the 21st of January. It will be attended by aviation leaders and heads of civil aviation organizations from all over the world.

GACA’s attendance at this event will showcase its global aviation leadership and willingness to expand and strengthen its cooperation with India, as well as with other countries attending the event.

The prospects and future challenges of the global aviation sector will be discussed by leaders of aviation bodies and organizations, focusing on the latest trends in the aviation industry related to air mobility, sustainability, and advanced technologies.

GACA’s participation in this event will highlight the role of the civil aviation sector in the development of the Kingdom’s economy, emphasizing the most recent achievements and the unparalleled opportunities enabled by the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

This strategy is turning Saudi Arabia into a global leader, as it intends to reach 330 million passengers annually to more than 250 destinations and raise the cargo and logistics capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030.

The focus of this year’s Wings India will be advanced air mobility, discussing how it will transform the field of civil aviation and open new markets for air travel. The event is expected to host over 5,000 participants, including civil aviation authorities, airlines, and aviation companies, as well as key stakeholders from the business world interested in the aviation industry.

Overall, 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event, making it one of the most important aviation conferences in Asia.