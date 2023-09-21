Riyadh, Saudia Arabia: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cements its position on the world stage as organiser and convenor of major international events as it successfully hosts the 45th Extended United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee.

As the elected host for the UNESCO event, the Government of Saudi Arabia and its supporting institutions welcomed more than 3,000 UNESCO delegates and guests to the world class facilities at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, Riyadh. Home to a young and diverse population of nearly 8 million, the ninth largest stock market in the world, and a regional hub for international businesses, Riyadh is increasingly seen as a destination of choice for large-scale, high profile global events.

His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Saudi National Commission For Education, Culture and Science said: “We are delighted to welcome the UNESCO World Heritage Committee members, and the 195 attendees from the member states where we have had the opportunity to share the richness of Saudi culture, hospitality, and heritage with the world. As hosts, we have welcomed delegates to share our capital, its world-class facilities, and its heritage. We have also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to building and facilitating more international platforms for open collaboration, innovation, and dialogue between global leaders on critical issues facing our world.”

At the opening ceremony, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UNESCO said: “It is very significant that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is hosting such a universal session, with so many participants, diverse voices, and intense debates. It is further proof that Saudi Arabia – situated at one of the crossroads of the world with its rich, multi-millennial history – has chosen to invest in culture, heritage and creativity.”

Convening such a major event, incorporating global coordination and detailed and complex planning, demonstrates the resources available in the city. Some of the key highlights from the UNESCO event include:

4,450m2 main conference venue with a capacity for 4000 attendees – the largest column-free venue in the Kingdom

Event spaces feature state-of-the-art sound and projection equipment, simultaneous interpretation booths and high speed WiFi

Additional space includes three halls and exhibition sites

Over 37 side events and exhibitions over the two weeks

Over 60 cultural programmes and guided tours to provide guests with unique experiences in Saudi heritage, culture, traditions and ceremonies.

Over 30 points of contact, 30 concierge, 60 transportation contacts, 25 booths and 50 hosting teams

Fleet of 60 buses providing free shuttle bus services between the venue, recommended hotels, and the airport.

The issuance of over 3,000 visas for UNESCO officials and guests from the 195 member states including instant pre-arrival and on-arrival issuance

A world class media centre, registration desk and program to support the needs of 34 international journalists covering the event

The constructions and security of the main plenary hall to the precise specifications and technical requirements of UNESCO

Hosting the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee showcases the ongoing momentum of Saudi Arabia’s cultural transformation plan of Vision 2030, which calls for economic diversity, and encourages social and cultural development.

-Ends-

Media Contact

Sandpiper on behalf of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science

moc@sandpipercomms.com

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is proud to be hosting the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The session is taking place in Riyadh from 10-25 September 2023 and highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting global efforts in heritage preservation and protection, in line with the goals of UNESCO.

UNESCO World Heritage Committee

The UNESCO World Heritage Convention was founded in 1972 as the UNESCO General Assembly approved it in its Session # 17. The World Heritage Committee acts as the governing body of the World Heritage Convention, and meets annually, with membership tenure for six years. The World Heritage Committee is comprised of representatives from 21 States Parties to the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage elected by the General Assembly of States Parties to the Convention.

The current composition of the Committee is as follows:

Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, Mali, Mexico, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and Zambia.

The essential functions of the Committee are:

To identify, on the basis of nominations submitted by States Parties, cultural and natural properties of Outstanding Universal Value which are to be protected under the Convention, and to inscribe those properties on the World Heritage List. To monitor the state of conservation of properties inscribed on the World Heritage List, in liaison with States Parties; decide which properties included in the World Heritage List are to be inscribed on or removed from the List of World Heritage in Danger; decide whether a property may be deleted from the World Heritage List. To examine requests for International Assistance financed by the World Heritage Fund.

Official website of the 45th World Heritage Committee: https://45whcriyadh2023.com/

Latest updates from the Committee: World Heritage Committee 2023 | UNESCO