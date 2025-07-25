RIYADH – Saudi Arabia marked World Drowning Prevention Day on Friday, highlighting its global leadership in water safety and reaffirming its national commitment to safeguarding lives, particularly during the summer season and among children and youth.

The Ministry of Health said the occasion reflects the Kingdom’s broader efforts to raise public awareness about drowning risks and promote preventive behaviors as part of its public health priorities. The initiative aligns with the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key component of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at improving life expectancy and reducing preventable deaths.

Saudi Arabia officially adopted World Drowning Prevention Day in 2021, launching a national drowning prevention policy overseen by a standing committee led by the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) and comprising 12 government entities. Since then, the Kingdom has achieved a 17% reduction in drowning-related fatalities through 12 national initiatives, legal reforms, and community awareness campaigns.

These efforts have contributed to an estimated economic saving of over SAR 800 million (USD 200 million), by reducing the burden of injuries, fatalities, and pressure on the healthcare system.

According to the World Health Organization, Saudi Arabia currently ranks first globally among 140 countries in meeting water safety and drowning rescue standards a recognition of the country’s effective prevention policies and commitment to sustainable development goals.

The Ministry concluded by urging the public to adhere to water safety practices at pools and beaches, supervise children, and receive rescue training. It also called on education, media, and leisure institutions to amplify awareness efforts and foster a culture of water safety as a way of life.