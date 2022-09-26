RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced today the launch of Nusuk (nusuk.sa), the official Saudi integrated digital platform that offers all pilgrims and visitors an easy-to-use planning gateway for their journeys to Makkah and Madinah. This e-platform aims to enhance the experience of Muslims visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from all over the world and facilitate the arrival procedures for visitors to perform Umrah. Nusuk is an initiative of the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program.

Nusuk provides information and a wide range of services for pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform the Rituals of Umrah with ease and comfort. It will also raise the quality of the services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of visitors, in order to achieve the desired goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Nusuk is launched in cooperation and partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority to provide the full range of services across the Visit Saudi ecosystem including facilitating visas, permits, booking processes, and procedures. Nusuk also offers various packages and programs to improve and enrich the experience of Muslims visiting Makkah and Madinah.

At a later stage, additional services will include interactive maps, a calendar of offers and activities, healthcare information and services, and a digital guide for all policy guidelines which is provided in several languages. Nusuk also offers opportunities for the private sector, enabling service providers to offer their services electronically to pilgrims and visitors. The Maqam platform will continue to support Umrah Trip Program planning until its services are transferred to Nusuk at a later stage.

His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Chairman of the Committee for the Pilgrim Experience Program, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, explained that Nusuk is a continuation of efforts to improve the quality of the services provided to pilgrims by using the latest technology. Additionally, Nusuk, in conjunction with several government agencies, will work to facilitate ease of procedures and enable pilgrims and visitors to enjoy their spiritual journey with ease and comfort.

While His Excellency the Minister of Tourism, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Ahmed Al Khateeb, addressed the importance of Nusuk under the umbrella of the Pilgrim Experience Program, and its role within the framework of cooperation and integration between the Authority and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. This is a key step in achieving the objectives of Saudi's Vision 2030 by facilitating the process of Umrah and providing the best services to all Muslims.

For more information, please visit www.nusuk.sa

