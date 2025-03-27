⁠The new 24/7 air ambulance service will alleviate capacity issues

⁠A new specialist hospital within the Holy Mosque has opened to provide onsite care

⁠“Saudi Arabia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of pilgrims…we expand services for pilgrims with both scale and speed.” – Saudi Minister of Health HE Fahad AlJalajel

Makkah – Saudi Arabia recently unveiled plans to strengthen its care capacity with the launch of two dedicated air ambulance helipads within the Holy Mosque in Makkah. This strategic move will enable rapid medical evacuations for critical patients to hospitals across the Kingdom, marking a significant advancement in healthcare infrastructure as the Kingdom prepares to welcome millions of worshippers for the Umrah season.

The dedicated helipads will enable the swift transport of patients to specialized hospitals across the Kingdom, alleviating capacity issues and ensuring timely and world-class treatment. Helicopters will operate 24/7, providing continuous support, with some hospitals reachable within minutes. Additional helicopters can be deployed on short notice as needed, further demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing world-class pilgrimage experience.

Saudi authorities recently conducted an air ambulance landing drill at the mosque’s eastern runaway, testing the readiness and efficiency of medical operations. The drill ensured that patient evacuations can be carried out swiftly and in line with the highest medical standards.

The Minister of Health, His Excellency Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel, said: “Saudi Arabia is reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of pilgrims by providing around-the-clock air ambulance support. This initiative ensures that all patients can receive the highest level of care at one of the world’s holiest and most visited sites. By transferring patients to hospitals based on their specific needs, we continue to improve health outcomes for pilgrims with both scale and speed.”

Saudi Arabia recently also inaugurated the Al-Haram Emergency Hospital, a specialist medical facility inside the Holy Mosque in Makkah. The new facility operates with state-of-the-art medical technology and highly trained healthcare professionals. It includes an intensive care unit (ICU), a laboratory department for conducting necessary medical tests, a radiology department as well as an on-site pharmacy. Additionally, the hospital features dedicated areas for critical and rapid emergencies, respiratory emergencies, an emergency observation unit, and an isolation unit for infectious diseases.