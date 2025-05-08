ABERDEEN, Scotland — Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, the Honourable Dr. Haji Hazland bin Abg. Haji Hipni will deliver a keynote address at the Energy Exports Conference (EEC) 2025, held on June 3–4 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

EEC 2025, organised by global supply chain trade association -- the Energy Industries Council, brings together energy industry leaders to explore real-world project opportunities and means of accelerating the global energy transition. The event provides a key platform for the energy supply chain to navigate new export markets and form cross-border partnerships.

Dr. Haji Hazland bin Abg. Haji Hipni will lead a Sarawak delegation to Aberdeen to present the “Opportunities in Borneo” session. Taking place on 3 June, the session will explore Borneo’s roadmap for sustainable energy development and the associated investment and export opportunities whilst also highlighting Borneo’s plans to leverage its hydropower muscle to attract foreign investment.

“Sarawak isn’t just talking about energy transition, it’s building the infrastructure to lead it,” said EIC CEO Stuart Broadley. “Their strategy dovetails with EEC’s goal of turning dialogue into real projects that cut emissions without killing economies.”

EEC 2025 aims to bridge gaps between policymakers, operators, financiers and the supply chain. Its panels are set to discuss regional opportunities from Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects to Africa’s untapped renewables. Breakout sessions will take a deeper look into issues like de-risking emerging markets and scaling supply chains for offshore wind and nuclear. The event will also feature open discussions on cross-border hydrogen ventures and carbon capture tech as applied in different regions around the world.

“As nations scramble to hit net-zero targets, Borneo’s mix of hydropower dominance and hydrogen potential could make it a critical testing ground for Asia’s energy transition,” Broadley said. “We expect Dr. Haji Hazland bin Abg. Haji Hipni’s address in Aberdeen to echo Sarawak’s broader regional approach: marry public-private partnerships with tech innovation to monetise sustainability.”

In February, the EIC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability in Sarawak, organised its flagship regional event, EIC Connect Borneo, which convened more than a thousand delegates to discuss the latest energy transition trends and business opportunities in the region.

The Energy Industries Council brings together over 950 companies from the energy supply chain sector across all industries.

Since 1943, we have evolved to provide up-to-date global market intelligence, unrivalled networking opportunities, and direct engagement with policymakers across regions.

Our members—leading innovators, industry experts, and global thinkers—are at the forefront of the energy transition.

Through our leading events, real-time project data, and policy expertise, we help members capitalise on opportunities and scale their operations globally. Together, we are working towards a more sustainable future.