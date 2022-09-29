On the occasion of the International Maritime Day, which comes this year under the slogan "New technologies for greener shipping", the Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation honored a number of representatives of the concerned authorities and companies in the maritime sector, in recognition of their pivotal role in enhancing the sustainability of the maritime sector in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, said that the maritime system in Dubai aims primarily to reduce carbon emissions and establish global relationships and partnerships to provide electric motors that reduce carbon emissions in line with the strategic initiative UAE Net Zero by 2050, pointing to the importance of clean energy use, especially solar energy in the country, in addition to issuing laws that encourage the use of environmentally friendly engines.

Sheikh Saeed praised the efforts of the strategic partners in the field of environmental sustainability for the maritime sector, referring to the authority’s efforts to adopt the latest technologies that provide and support the necessary needs towards moving to a more sustainable future for the maritime sector, by encouraging the use of the latest environmentally friendly means in this sector with the aim of enhancing and developing the maritime infrastructure in Dubai.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority stressed that more than 80% of the total volume of global trade falls to the international shipping movement, which demonstrates the vital importance of this sector in pursuit of green and sustainable economic growth, pointing to the need to use clean energy in marine practices and activities.

The Executive Director of the Maritime Authority added, "We are keen to consolidate Dubai's position among the top five international shipping centres in the world, and we are making every effort to ensure Dubai continues to be among the top leading maritime cities in the world”.

Sheikh Saeed added: "In anticipation of a sustainable future, the Dubai Maritime City Authority seeks to enhance fruitful cooperation with its stakeholders in this sector, who have contributed to protecting the environment, especially the marine environment, by reducing pollution levels and the effects of carbon gases and using clean energy, which contributes to the development of the marine sector in the Emirate.”.

Sheikh Saeed expressed his encouragement for all initiatives that contribute to promoting sustainable shipping and the sustainable development of maritime system, as it is a top priority for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the coming years, stressing that the use of energy, modern technology and innovations related to maritime comes within an institutional framework towards developing a green sustainable global maritime transport system.

