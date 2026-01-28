The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain was honoured to welcome a high-level delegation from the Italian Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by His Excellency Andrea Catalano, Ambassador of the Italian Republic, alongside Professor Manfredi Rizzo, Rector’s Delegate for International Cooperation & Professor of Endocrinology, University of Palermo in Italy and President (2026–2030) of the Central European Diabetes Association (CEDA).

The delegation was received on campus by Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, who welcomed the visitors and provided an overview of the University’s history, mission and international standing. The success of three Italian graduates of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, who have completed their studies at the University was also highlighted.

Professor Otoom commented: “We are delighted to welcome His Excellency Andrea Catalano and our distinguished colleague Professor Manfredi Rizzo from the Italian Republic. This visit represents an important step in strengthening our international partnerships and creating meaningful opportunities for our students and staff through collaborative initiatives.”

During the visit, His Excellency Andrea Catalano expressed his support for a student exchange programme between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and the University of Palermo, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing collaboration between universities in Bahrain and Italy.

His Excellency Andrea Catalano stated: “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a valued partner in fostering educational and cultural exchange. We are keen to support initiatives that enable students to gain international exposure and strengthen ties between Italy and Bahrain.”

Further discussions were held with the University’s Heads of School, Professor Alf Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine, Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery, and Professor Stephen Atkin, Head of Postgraduate Studies and Research, focusing on the development of a Summer School Elective at the University of Palermo starting in September 2026. The proposed two-week programme will be open to nursing and medical students, combining research activities at the University of Palermo with clinical observerships across eight departments at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Palermo.

Professor Manfredi Rizzo remarked: “This collaboration reflects our shared vision for academic and research excellence and international engagement. We look forward to welcoming students and staff from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain to Palermo and building a sustainable partnership for the future.”

This visit underscores RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s strategic commitment to enhancing our students’ personal and professional identity while strengthening our international outlook through globally connected education, research and clinical observerships.

