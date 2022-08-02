Under the slogan "Your Happiness is Our Ultimate Goal", the Call Center of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation received during the first half of 2022 about 70,000 inquiries through the various communication channels provided by the Corporation for the benefit of its customers, whether through phone call, Email, website or WhatsApp application.

In this context, Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of the Strategy and Communication Department at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), confirmed that the PCFC Call Center works 24/7 to serve the Corporation's customers and its various business units, who number more than 150,000 customers whom the Corporation is proud to serve. She added that the Corporation follows procedures that comply with best practices and standards to deal with inquiries and comments using 4 different languages, which are Arabic, English, Urdu and Farsi.

Shaker explained that PCFC Call Center received about 37,000 phone calls via the number 800990 during the first half of 2022, in addition to responding to around 28,000 emails via info@pcfc.ae, and responding to 1,850 conversations via the website www.pcfc.ae, in addition to receiving more than 800 inquiries via WhatsApp application.

Shaker said: "The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's call center is keen to respond professionally and quickly to all incoming calls from various customers in accordance with ISO standards No. 10002, where inquiries and comments are responded to immediately in an effort to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness, through a specialized, qualified and committed teamwork to find appropriate solutions quickly, accurately and with high quality in line with standards of excellence”.

Shaker indicated that in an effort to monitor and evaluate feedbacks, the Corporation conducts periodic surveys on a regular basis through various electronic channels to measure customer happiness indicators, in the framework of compliance with the feedback management system for customers, adding that the Corporation is keen to respond to customers’ comments and suggestions in accordance with a unified system for dealing with their opinions to ensure improving the level of service and raising their levels of happiness and satisfaction, noting that the percentage of customer happiness of PCFC during the last year reached 85%.

