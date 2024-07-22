Muscat: Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, is proud to announce the launch of the third edition of the SHE STEMS program, “SHE STEMS 3.0”.

Building on the success of previous editions, OCI’s 2024 SHE STEMS initiative reinforces its commitment to advancing gender diversity in the manufacturing and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) sectors as part of achieving its social ambition. OCI announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MOHERI) to further solidify this collaboration. This partnership between MOHERI and SHE STEMS 3.0 aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 that focuses on developing a progressive, inclusive, and diversified economy.

H.E. Dr. Rahma Ibrahim Al-Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation of the Sultanate of Oman, stated: “The partnership with Oman Cables Industry for the launch of the third edition of the SHE STEMS program is a significant boost towards creating a future where innovation knows no boundaries. Our combined efforts provide Omani women with the tools required to excel in STEM fields and perfectly align with Oman’s Vision 2040. The SHE STEMS program highlights our ongoing commitment to creating a diverse and resilient economy, driving technological advancement, innovation, and equal opportunities.”

Participants are required to undergo rigorous pre-selection assessments in English and Mathematics, ensuring they are well-suited for the challenges that await them. Successful candidates receive a monthly allowance from OCI and benefit from training and coaching provided by one of the leading institutes in leadership and management development in the Sultanate of Oman.

The program is open to unemployed Omani women, aged 24-30, who hold a bachelor’s degree in engineering and are willing to undergo pre-selection assessments in English and Mathematics. OCI continues its partnership with a headhunter consulting company to assist graduates in job placement and soft skills development, ensuring a seamless transition into the workforce.

Erkan Aydogdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry stated: “We are proud to launch the third edition of the SHE STEMS program, demonstrating our commitment to empowering Omani women in key industrial sectors. With over 2000 candidates already applied, the eagerness of Omani women to join the manufacturing industry is clear. In the 2024 program, we are introducing a special module on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop foundational knowledge and leverage its capabilities to reach new professional goals.”

“This edition will provide participants with a cutting-edge understanding of AI technologies, allowing them to explore this rapidly advancing field. This reflects our dedication to preparing graduates for both traditional industries and cutting-edge technology. The program underscores our social ambitions and our profound belief that Omani women and the next generations will play a vital role in shaping the nation’s future.”, Aydogdu added.

OCI’s consistent efforts to bring about a sustainable change within the realm of inclusive growth and development in the STEM and manufacturing industry is the hallmark of the company’s visionary future-focused approach.

-Ends-

About Oman Cables Industry:

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG) is a leading cable manufacturer based in the Sultanate of Oman. It is a public joint-stock company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of electrical products, including medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors, and building wires. With its offices in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA, and an extensive network across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Russia and India (MEART) region, Oman Cables Industry is part of the Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

For media inquiries, please contact.

Priya Malhotra

PR Manager

Onliii Communications

priya@onliii.com