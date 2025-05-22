Keeping up with global health developments and sharing successful practices

Arab Health Ministers endorse Jeddah Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance and Bahrain's pharmaceutical forum recommendations

UAE’s agreement with WHO to establish global logistics hub for emergency health response

Arab Health Ministers convene to enhance coordination and improve health system performance

Al Owais: The UAE is a regional and global leader, charting future-ready health strategies under the UAE Centennial 2071 vision

Geneva, Switzerland: H.E. Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, delivered the unified address on behalf of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health at the 78th session of the World Health Assembly, in Geneva. Al Owais also led the UAE delegation participating in the global summit.

The session was attended by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General and President of the assembly, alongside heads and members of delegations from WHO member states.

The UAE’s participation in the assembly follows the directives of its leadership to cement the country’s leading role as a regional and global leader in healthcare. The UAE reiterated its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at improving health services worldwide.

Engagement in such international forums allows the UAE to keep up with global healthcare developments while exchanging expertise and best practices with nations across the world.

This approach supports the country’s ongoing efforts to develop the health system both locally and globally and strengthens the UAE’s commitment to building a sustainable healthcare infrastructure that meets the needs of society and aligns with the nation’s vision for the next 50 years.

International health cooperation

In his address, His Excellency extended his gratitude to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for its ongoing efforts to improve global health and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. He reaffirmed the Council of Arab Ministers of Health’s support for international health cooperation and commended WHO regional offices for their role in assisting Arab nations in their journey towards building a healthier future.

Turning to regional crises, Al Owais highlighted the pressing health challenges in Gaza, Sudan, Yemen, and the occupied Syrian Golan, emphasising the urgent need for international solidarity and concerted global action to address the humanitarian and health crises affecting these regions.

During his speech, he praised the Jeddah Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance, adopted during the 4th Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and welcomed the outcomes of the Arab Forum for the Development of the Pharmaceutical and Vaccine Industry, hosted by Bahrain in May 2025.

Regional and global leader

MoHAP Minister stated that the UAE has become a regional and global leader in healthcare, setting a benchmark for readiness, adaptability, and future-focused governance as well as for responding swiftly to evolving challenges and shaping the future.

He highlighted the UAE’s success story in developing an integrated and sustainable health system, noting how the country has embraced digital technologies and forward-looking strategies to meet the world’s highest standards, in line with the ambitious goals of the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

His Excellency noted that the UAE has made the health sector a top priority, laying out a clear vision for the future. By encouraging innovation and building up the sector’s strengths, the country has strengthened its readiness to face new challenges. He highlighted that these dedicated efforts have resulted in an integrated healthcare system that lives up to the world’s highest standards.

Global emergency logistics centre

Al Owais also addressed the UAE’s partnership with the WHO to establish a global emergency logistics centre, designed to meet the growing need for rapid response to health emergencies around the world. He stressed that the UAE strongly believes that health is a fundamental right for everyone.

On the sidelines of the session, Arab health ministers, joined by His Excellency Al Owais, held a meeting to discuss shared health challenges. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continued Arab coordination in the health sector, strengthening collaboration to improve the performance of national health systems, expanding access to quality health services, and harnessing emerging technologies to promote the wellbeing of Arab communities.