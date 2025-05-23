Abu Dhabi: The UAE participated in GITEX Europe 2025, held in Berlin, Germany, from May 21 to 23, as part of its strategic efforts to enhance its global presence and reinforce its role as a hub for innovative, future-ready solutions that drive economic growth and sustainability. Through this prominent international platform, the UAE underscored its commitment to fostering collaboration in entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology, also supporting initiatives that convene the world’s leading technology pioneers. The exhibition also served as a strategic opportunity for the UAE to explore new business and investment opportunities, creating vital communication channels for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This active engagement contributes to the country’s broader goals of advancing sustainable development and boosting the global competitiveness of its national economy.

The UAE delegation to GITEX Europe was led by H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship. Her Excellency inaugurated the UAE Pavilion at the exhibition, accompanied by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany; His Excellency Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology; and Mr. Kai Wegner, the Governing Mayor of Berlin.

UAE delegation represents the country’s entrepreneurial community across both public and private sectors

The UAE delegation at the exhibition included a distinguished group of senior government officials, business leaders, and decision-makers, alongside pioneering entrepreneurs, leading companies, and key stakeholders committed to driving the growth of entrepreneurship in the country. It included 38 representatives from both public and private sector entities focused on supporting entrepreneurship and fostering the growth of the new economy. Over 21 startups and SMEs from across the country that operate in sectors such as innovation, technology, and the green economy were also part of the delegation. This strong representation underscores the dynamism of the national economic landscape and reflects the UAE’s strategic vision of transitioning into a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei emphasized that, under the guidance of the UAE’s visionary leadership and forward-thinking national agenda, the country is steadily advancing toward cementing its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. This progress is driven by the creation of a competitive, business-friendly environment and the development of an integrated ecosystem that empowers startups and small and medium-sized enterprises, playing a vital role in building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

GITEX Europe: A strategic platform that underscores UAE’s stature as a global hub for innovation and technology

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei highlighted that GITEX Europe marks a new chapter in the legacy of GITEX Global, which began in Dubai over four decades ago. The event serves as a strategic platform that reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and technology, while expanding opportunities for international collaboration in digital solutions development and knowledge exchange. This in turn, supports the creation of a smarter, more sustainable, and interconnected global economic future.

Her Excellency elaborated that the UAE Pavilion at GITEX Europe offers Emirati enterprises an unparalleled platform to showcase their cutting-edge innovations, services, and products before business leaders and policymakers from Germany and wider Europe. This visibility unlocks significant opportunities for market expansion and accelerated growth within the thriving European economic landscape. Moreover, the country’s pavilion serves as a vital conduit for fostering strong trade and investment partnerships, forging strategic alliances with the European business ecosystem, and identifying opportunities to support the growth of SMEs. It also opens up new pathways into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, sustainable technologies, industrial innovation, and digital transformation. Together, these efforts significantly enhance the global competitiveness of Emirati exports in high-growth, future-focused industries.

Her Excellency stated: “The UAE’s participation in this international event reflects its steadfast commitment to strengthening economic partnerships with global partners, empowering the entrepreneurial community, and advancing a sustainable digital economy built on innovation and knowledge. It also underscores the nation's dedication to developing a competitive economic model aligned with the goals of the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aims to solidify the UAE’s status as a leading global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

“GITEX Europe serves as a premier platform to spotlight the UAE’s competitive business ecosystem and to celebrate the remarkable achievements of homegrown startups excelling in advanced technologies, industrial innovation, and sustainable green solutions. Additionally, it offers a valuable opportunity to establish new strategic alliances that drive the expansion of the knowledge-based economy and accelerate the integration of state-of-the-art technological advancements across key sectors critical to national development,” Her Excellency added.

UAE’s experience in empowering entrepreneurs highlighted

The UAE pavilion hosted a panel discussion titled "The Innovation Hour," which was attended by Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei. During the session, Her Excellency shed light on the UAE’s pioneering experience in empowering entrepreneurs, emphasizing the policies and programs adopted by the country to create a conducive environment for the growth of startups, particularly in the fields of advanced technology and the green economy. She affirmed that fostering innovation and developing sustainable technological solutions are essential pillars in achieving comprehensive development goals and advancing the transition toward a future-ready, knowledge-based economy.

Her Excellency explained that the UAE’s supportive policies fostering the entrepreneurial ecosystem have led to significant achievements, including securing the top global ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for the fourth consecutive year. She also highlighted a remarkable 800% growth in funding for tech startups during the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the UAE’s exceptionally conducive environment for innovative ventures.

The session featured presentations from 10 Emirati startups showcasing cutting-edge solutions in sustainability, health technology, artificial intelligence, and smart cities. The platform played a vital role in enhancing funding and investment opportunities, supporting these startups’ expansion on the global stage.

Expansive opportunities for UAE-Germany collaboration in entrepreneurship



Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei attended the opening ceremony of GITEX Europe at the Messe Berlin exhibition center in the German capital. Kai Wegner, Mayor of Berlin; Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation; Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy, and Public Enterprises; and Trixi LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre, were also present.

In her opening remarks, Her Excellency emphasized that the economic relations between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany are experiencing rapid growth, driven by the shared aspirations of both leaderships. This vision centers on supporting the new economy and advancing innovative technological solutions to drive the growth and prosperity of the entrepreneurship sector. She emphasized that the UAE’s participation in the exhibition presents a significant opportunity to deepen cooperation with European partners, as well as with business communities in the UAE, Germany, and across Europe. It also facilitates exploring new avenues for knowledge transfer and localization within the entrepreneurship ecosystem, while attracting high-quality investments in future-focused industries.

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei outlined the enablers and opportunities available for businesses in the UAE, emphasizing the attractive investment climate and advanced digital infrastructure. She highlighted flexible regulations and innovative economic incentives that provide investors and entrepreneurs with extensive opportunities for growth and expansion.

Her Excellency also briefed the audience on the UAE’s leading national initiatives supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises. The country’s efforts to build a comprehensive ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, enabling them to scale their businesses within domestic markets and unlock new opportunities for growth in global markets were also emphasized.

GITEX Europe draws participants from 100 countries

GITEX Europe is part of the GITEX Global series, which began in Dubai in 1981. The Berlin edition saw robust participation, featuring over 1,400 exhibitors from 100 countries, alongside 600 investors and 750 startups showcasing their latest innovations and technologies. The event also hosted more than 500 speakers, including senior leaders, decision-makers, and global experts, cementing its reputation as a premier international platform for driving innovation and exploring business and investment opportunities in the digital economy and advanced technology sectors.

Leading entrepreneurship support institutions, innovation hubs, and pioneering companies part of UAE delegation

The list of participating Emirati entities representing the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem included the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, In5 Business Incubator, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Ruwad), Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Masdar, and Khalifa Innovation Center.

Participating companies at the exhibition included Zeroe, a specialist in AI-powered emissions management solutions; Decahydron, a leader in sustainable natural hydrogen production technologies; Waste-To-En, which focuses on advanced waste-to-energy recycling technologies; Manhat, offering innovative solutions in sustainable water generation and floating farms. Kilu Coffee, known for its specialty coffee production; Eanan Al Samma, the UAE’s first manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for civilian applications; and Sager Drone, which delivers comprehensive drone solutions across various sectors, were also part of the delegation, in addition to YU.SH Fashiontech FZ-LLC, which specializes in health-oriented fashion technology; Duverse, offering digital solutions for sustainable city planning; and Hyvegeo, engaged in desert land reclamation initiatives.

iCodejr Academy, a pioneer in STEM education for children; Ambito, which operates a next-generation social networking platform; and Maztech Robotics, specializing in engineering education and robotics innovation were among the institutions that represented the UAE at the exhibition.

Other participants included Truxx transportation, which utilizes artificial intelligence to advance the transportation industry; Ingeniodata FZ LLC, focused on pioneering smart mobility solutions; SpacePoint, a provider of space science education and related technologies; Falcon Wise Technology LLC, a cybersecurity firm; Rafeeq App, a digital platform that connects users with home service providers; and Atiom, a developer of digital tools that enhance team performance and foster positive workplace habits.