Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) successfully led a business mission to Milan, reaffirming its role as a bridge between global markets and the UAE. As part of the mission, RAKEZ hosted an exclusive business breakfast with senior Italian industry leaders and took part in the third edition of Investopia Europe, contributing to high-level discussions around global investment trends and economic partnerships.

The visit comes at a time of growing momentum in UAE–Italy relations. As bilateral ties expand, economic cooperation between the two countries has reached new heights—creating fertile ground for deeper engagement between business communities. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy reached USD 14.1 billion, marking a 21% year-on-year increase and more than 50% growth over five years. Italy now stands as one of the UAE’s top trading partners within the European Union, with growing collaboration in various future-oriented sectors.

Against this backdrop, RAKEZ’s business breakfast in central Milan served as a strategic platform to explore these opportunities in more depth. The event brought together leaders from the automotive, engineering, luxury goods, and F&B sectors, offering a focused forum for discussing investment frameworks, expansion strategies, and the advantages of operating within Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic ecosystem. Among the highlights was a guest session by Michele Ammirati, Managing Partner at Well Tax—a long-standing partner of RAKEZ—who shared valuable insights into the UAE’s tax system and its comparative advantages for European businesses.

RAKEZ CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Italian businesses bring world-class expertise, product excellence, and a spirit of innovation—qualities that align closely with the vision we’ve built at RAKEZ. Our goal is to provide them with a platform that’s not only cost-effective and efficient but also built to support their long-term ambitions. From manufacturing to advanced services, we offer the flexibility, infrastructure, and access companies need to scale in the UAE and beyond.”

RAKEZ currently supports a thriving community of over 30,000 companies, including more than 600 Italian ventures such as Italfoods, Emainox Kitchen Furniture Manufacturing, Neos Middle East, Siti BT Middle East, and Misano Middle East. These companies benefit from simplified set-up processes, scalable facilities, and personalised support tailored to their growth ambitions.

Following the breakfast, Jallad participated in Investopia Europe, joining global investors and thought leaders to discuss evolving economic trends and the shifting geography of global opportunity. His participation reflected RAKEZ’s strategic role not just as a business enabler, but as a thought partner in shaping the future of investment between Europe and the Middle East.

Through this mission, RAKEZ continues to strengthen its global footprint and promote Ras Al Khaimah as a gateway for international businesses seeking to expand into the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 30,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.