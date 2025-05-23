Abu Dhabi, UAE – In line with its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial sector and enhancing its key role in driving economic development, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) participated in Make it in the Emirates 2025 (MIITE), which took place from May 19-22 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

ADCCI’s pavilion at MIITE served as a dynamic platform that attracted a wide range of visitors including investors, entrepreneurs, senior officials, and stakeholders from the industrial sector spanning a range of commercial activities. It provided opportunities and avenues for exchanging ideas, information and partnership building. The pavilion embodied the Chamber’s role in transforming Abu Dhabi’s industrial ambitions into tangible results that contribute to improving economic performance indicators, aligning with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300 Billion. The Chamber continues to support Emirati manufacturers by enabling them to expand and explore new opportunities in global markets.

As part of this participation, the ADCCI brought together four key national partners who represent the pillars of the emirate’s industrial and knowledge strength: Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), part of the Department of Government Empowerment, and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic. Each of these entities has played a vital role in the fields of advanced technology, manufacturing, innovation and invention, scientific research, data-driven policymaking, and national talent development.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Make it in the Emirates is an ambitious platform that reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE's position as a global centre for industrial excellence, innovation, and opportunity. Through our participation, we aim to empower national companies, strengthen global partnerships, and build a workforce capable of leading the economy of the future. Our ambition is to connect Abu Dhabi’s private sector with the world, driving companies towards further growth, innovation, and sustainable development.”

He added: “Our participation in the exhibition confirms our pioneering role as a key enabler of industrial development and an active supporter of investment and SMEs. We also aim to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination where ideas and opportunities converge, and as a magnet for start-ups and innovative companies seeking global impact.”

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Khalifa University Cooperation

On the sidelines of MIITE, the Abu Dhabi Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Khalifa University of Science and Technology. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and consolidate the partnership between the academic and business sectors in Abu Dhabi by supporting knowledge transfer, promoting innovation, and empowering human capital. It also aims to create valuable opportunities for both sides through joint initiatives that offer integrated educational and business environments for students and entrepreneurs.

Room Conversations

Throughout the event, the pavilion saw widespread interaction from visitors, showcasing the Chamber’s leading services and solutions supporting the UAE industrial sector.

ADCCI played a pivotal role by hosting the Chamber Dialogue series, a leading dialogue platform that brought together private sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to discuss mechanisms for business expansion, industrial innovation, and enhancing the success of startups and SMEs. The Chamber presented many topics, including preparing for Abu Dhabi Business Week and learning about the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, along with discussions on the House of Innovation and how to shape the future of Abu Dhabi's industry. Other topics included sustainability and environmentalism, social and corporate governance, as well as the success story of the Union Paper Mill and inspiring industrial growth through the growth of the Union Copper Rod Mill, among others.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber also provided a space for its partners to build strategic partnerships and showcase the latest innovative technological solutions and techniques. The pavilion served as a central point of interaction, reflecting the integration between the public and private sectors and highlighting Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a vital hub for technology, industry, and knowledge in the region.

Empowering Educational and Technological institutions

Participants hosted under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry at MIITE emphasised the importance of the Chamber’s strategic support. This partnership provided an effective platform in showcasing their research and technical projects, as well as their innovations in manufacturing, to the business and industrial community, creating stronger opportunities for integration between knowledge and application.

These presentations focused on vital areas that support the country's vision of the future, including sustainability, clean energy, deep technology, and statistical data, which have been recognised as key drivers in building a competitive, innovation-based economy.

Participants praised the event for providing a platform to showcase examples of applied research and advanced solutions in fields such as artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and interactive analytics. They emphasised that these outcomes embody the UAE’s drive towards building a sustainable knowledge-based economy that enhances the competitiveness of vital sectors.

They also commended the Chamber's efforts in enabling educational and technical institutions to fulfil their role in preparing national talent through cooperation with the industrial sector in curriculum development, training programmes, and applied education. They emphasised that this partnership highlights the Chamber's commitment to building bridges between education and industry, enhancing youth readiness for the job market and contributing to the comprehensive economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

MIITE is one of the UAE’s premier industrial events and a leading global platform that brings together top government decision-makers, international investors, industrial pioneers, innovators, and SMEs to shape the future of manufacturing, investment, and industrial transformation in the country. The event is organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNEC, and strategic partners including the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC.