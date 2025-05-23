Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy participated in the fourth edition of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the event took place recently at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘Advanced Industries. Accelerated.’ The forum seeks to foster innovation, boost economic diversification and industrial sustainability, and position the UAE as a global destination for future industries, while also encouraging investors, innovators, and project developers to localize manufacturing.

H.E. Dr. Al Zeyoudi emphasized that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, continues to foster a favorable trade and investment environment to support national industrial products in line with international best practices. The country aims to enhance the global and regional competitiveness of its products by strengthening economic partnerships with key strategic markets via the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). These agreements play a crucial role in opening up new export opportunities and expanding market access for national industrial products, supporting the national goal of increasing non-oil exports to AED 800 billion by 2030, in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

His Excellency stated: "The forum serves as a key national platform for advancing the UAE’s industrial sector, promoting partnerships in future industries, and sharing expertise in industrial design and relevant advanced technologies. This enhances our nation's transition into a sustainable knowledge and innovation-based economy.”

H.E. added that the Ministry’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the national efforts aimed at creating an advanced industrial ecosystem and promoting sustainable growth. It also enables national industrial capabilities that contribute to developing high-quality local products capable of competing in global markets. Furthermore, the Ministry’s participation in the forum aligns with its goal to enhance the benefits of its ‘Green Intellectual Property’ initiative that integrates intellectual property into sustainability, green energy, and clean energy sectors.

At its forum pavilion, the Ministry showcased its projects and initiatives related to intellectual property, innovation, and industrial sustainability, underscoring its support for entrepreneurs and startups seeking to expand into advanced industrial markets from the UAE, as well as the various opportunities it offers in this regard. The Ministry’s participation also contributed to enhancing engagement with private sector companies operating in industrial sectors locally and internationally, encouraging them to grow their businesses and product lines within the UAE market by leveraging the country’s enabling business environment.