Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is pleased to be an active member and contribute to the “Billion Readiness Initiative” led by Dubai Civil Defense. This pioneering global initiative seeks to enhance fire safety awareness and reduce fire-related incidents worldwide. It aims to educate and train 1 billion people across the globe from 2025 to 2027, empowering communities to respond effectively and safely to fire emergencies. A total of 34 countries and 18 major firefighting organizations, including the NFPA, are involved in this ambitious effort.

“As a global leader in fire and life safety, NFPA is proud to be part of the Billion Readiness Initiative, the largest of its kind. We are excited to share our expertise to help raise fire safety awareness worldwide. Working alongside Dubai Civil Defense, our goal is to use our knowledge, information, and expertise to create a safer, more resilient future. We achieve this by empowering individuals with the resources and tools they need to prevent fires and protect lives on an unprecedented scale,” said Dana Kamal, Director, International Business Development, MENA, NFPA.

As part of this initiative, NFPA will continue to collaborate and communicate with governments and regulatory bodies throughout the region to promote its codes and standards, encouraging their use and effective implementation through impactful workshops and training sessions aimed at reducing fire-related incidents and the emissions that they cause. It will also support countries in developing policies that align with the campaign's objectives while addressing emerging risks and technological advancements. In addition to policy adoption, NFPA will encourage subject matter experts to stay updated with code requirements and technical developments in their fields. It will also emphasize the importance of continuous education and qualifications for the skilled workforce, which is a fundamental aspect of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety EcosystemTM.

In addition, NFPA is also a member of the World Fire Emission Reduction Alliance (WFERA), launched at COP28, which aims to reduce global fire-related emissions by 80% by 2050. This unique initiative unites countries and firefighting organizations in a global effort to tackle the environmental impact of fires and improve fire safety worldwide. As part of its broader commitment to fire and life safety, NFPA also works to promote an informed public by sharing important information on fire, electrical, and other related hazards ensuring that people and communities have the knowledge needed to lower risk and enhance safety. NFPA is dedicated to working alongside WFERA partners to support the objectives of the Billion Readiness Initiative.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

