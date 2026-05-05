Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Under the theme “Vaccines are effective for every generation,” health authorities around the world marked World Immunization Week, an annual occasion that highlights the great role of vaccines, which have saved more than 150 million lives globally—making them one of the most significant medical achievements of modern times.

In this context, the Saudi Ministry of Health continues to organize a series of awareness initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of prevention and encouraging individuals across all age groups to receive vaccinations against preventable diseases. These efforts align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to enhance quality of life and strengthen public health.

As part of these initiatives, awareness campaigns have been launched to educate the public about the nature of the disease and its complications. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has sent SMS awareness messages encouraging individuals aged 50 and above to receive the shingles vaccine, aiming to reach the largest possible segment of the target population.

In this regard, Dr. Ashraf Amir, Vice President of the Saudi Society of Family and Community Medicine said that shingles is a common condition affecting one in three individuals during their lifetime. Some patients may experience postherpetic neuralgia after the rash subsides—a chronic and often debilitating nerve pain that can significantly impact daily activities. The risk of developing postherpetic neuralgia ranges between 60% and 70% among individuals aged 60 and above.

Dr. Amir emphasized the importance of vaccination for high-risk groups, particularly individuals over the age of 50, especially those with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions. He added that the number of vaccinated individuals in the Kingdom continues to rise, stressing the importance of receiving the second dose to achieve vaccination coverage exceeding 95%. Vaccination plays a vital role in preventing complications, particularly among older adults who are more vulnerable due to weakened immunity and chronic diseases.

Dr. Afnan Al-Sulami, Family Medicine Consultant, highlighted how immunization has safely and effectively protected generations from life-threatening diseases. She also referred to a global survey on herpes zoster, which revealed widespread misconceptions regarding the risks and prevalence of the disease. The survey showed that 86% of respondents significantly underestimate the risks and potential severity of shingles or are unaware of them. Nearly half of the participants believe they are unlikely to develop the disease.

However, studies indicate that more than 90% of adults aged 50 and above already carry the virus that causes shingles, and over 30% of adults will develop the condition at some point in their lives. Therefore, prevention has become essential to avoid the potential complications associated with the disease.

These efforts reflect the commitment of health authorities in the Kingdom to raise public awareness and reinforce the concept of prevention as the first line of defense against diseases—ultimately contributing to building a healthier and more sustainable society.​​​​​