Riyadh: The National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), will participate for the first time in the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships' Annual Conference 2023. The 31st Annual CCPPP Conference takes place in Toronto, Canada, from November 13 to 14 at the Sheraton Center Hotel. The conference is recognized as one of the world's premier PPPs events and brings together hundreds of senior public and private sector leaders from Canada and around the world.

NCP is the Saudi national PPP unit which was established in 2017 to support government’s Vision 2030 strategy. Vision 2030 aims to bring about a fundamental shift in the Saudi economy, partly by increasing the contribution of the private sector and diversifying away from its reliance on oil, thereby accelerating economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

NCP will be represented by a delegation of senior executive management team. During the event NCP will showcase the pipeline of upcoming investment opportunities in sectors such as transport, water, education, housing, health and sports. This represents one of the largest PPP portfolios globally, encompassing more than 200 economic and social infrastructure projects across 16 sectors, with an estimated total investment of US$100 billion. In addition, there are a further 300 projects at various stages of preparation. This clearly demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to the private sector-led transformation that is a core part of Vision 2030. One of the objectives of NCP is to establish contacts with potential partners for these projects, such as Contractors, Developers, Banks and Financial Institutions and various consultants and specialists’ firms.

