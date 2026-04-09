Ibra ---- North A’Sharqiyah Governorate signed four agreementstoday to develop the urban facades of several wilayats in the governorate, witha total value exceeding RO 16 million. These agreements are the outcome of theNorth A’Sharqiyah Architectural Innovation Award and were signed in thepresence of Dr. Khamis Saif Al Jabri, Minister of Economy.

MahmoudYahya Al Dhuhli, Governor of North A’Sharqiyah, stated that the signing of thesefour agreements represents the result of the North A’Sharqiyah ArchitecturalInnovation Award launched by the governorate last year.

Headded that this reflects the governorate's direction toward enhancing spatialdevelopment and innovation in urban design, contributing to the improvement ofthe urban environment and strengthening the local identity of the wilayats.

Furthermore,the projects aim to highlight the tourism and economic potential of thegovernorate, support the national economy, and provide real job opportunitiesfor Omani youth.

AlDhuhli noted that these efforts reflect the governorate's commitment toreshaping visual identity, enhancing urban aesthetics and attracting innovativeinvestment ideas.

Hepointed out that more than 70 architectural designs were evaluated for thedevelopment of facades in four wilayats: Ibra, Al Mudhaibi, Bidiyah, and Sinaw.

Thisreflects the vitality of the community and a spirit of positive competition,confirming the award's success in creating realistic investment opportunitiesthrough agreements with several investment companies totaling over RO 16million. He emphasized that this step represents a practical transition fromthe planning stage to execution and establishes a new phase of sustainabledevelopment based on effective partnership.

Theagreements were signed by the Governor on behalf of the governorate and byrepresentatives of the developing companies. The first agreement for the urban facadedevelopment project in the Wilayat of Ibra was signed with Afaq for Investmentand United Development Company, valued at RO 5,838,125.

Thesecond agreement for the urban facade development in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibiwas signed with Afaq Al Mushrif for Development Company, valued at RO 1,000,000.

Additionally,an agreement for the urban facade development of the Wilayat of Bidiyah wassigned with Marmul Development Company at a value of RO 2,000,000, alongside anagreement for the urban facade development of the Wilayat of Sinaw with MarmulDevelopment Company, valued at RO 7,000,000.

TheNorth A’Sharqiyah Architectural Innovation Award serves as a vital platform forsupporting urban creativity and encouraging investment in rehabilitating urban facadesand vital sites within the wilayats, as part of the governorate’s vision tobuild an integrated and sustainable urban future.

---Ends/AG

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