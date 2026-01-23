Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) announced its participation in the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrimes 2026, organised by the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Military Police Command. The exhibition will take place from 27 January to 4 February 2026 at Zayed Military City in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness among Ministry of Defence personnel, security and police entities, as well as national service recruits and reservists, about the dangers of drug abuse and effective methods of prevention and intervention in the workplace, at home and within the wider community. It also seeks to enhance awareness and understanding of cybercrimes, including fraud and online extortion, and to educate participants on how to avoid falling victim to such crimes.

Through its dedicated booth, the National Rehabilitation Center will showcase the services it provides and respond to enquiries from national service recruits and reservists contributing to enhanced awareness of the risks of addiction and psychoactive substances. The Center will also deliver awareness lectures as part of the exhibition’s activities.

On this occasion, Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, emphasised that the Center’s annual participation in the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrimes reflects its commitment to social responsibility and its keenness to engage with members of the community.

He stated: “Our participation aims to enhance awareness of the dangers of drug use, promote the importance of adopting healthy, addiction-free lifestyles, and introduce preventive measures and ways to avoid the risks associated with narcotic substances and psychoactive drugs, contributing to the achievement of a healthy and sustainable society”

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centers in the network of hospitals that are governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital area. Recognised by WHO in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.