Tomorrow, Today exhibition at the Museum of the Future will showcase cutting-edge concepts for smart city mobility such as jetpacks, medical drones, next-generation self-driving cars

Dubai’s RTA to exhibit dynamic wireless charging of electric vehicles and buses

Exhibition constantly evolving to showcase latest innovations across fields including healthcare, education, smart cities, and energy, among others

Dubai, UAE: The Museum of the Future and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced a new partnership to showcase future mobility solutions, from personal jet packs to self-driving cars.

They signed a strategic partnership to exhibit some of the world’s most exciting, advanced mobility solutions at the ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, an ever-evolving showcase of innovations at the Museum of the Future. Visitors will have the chance to see personal jetpacks, medical drones, food delivery robots, electric bikes, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and more.

Highlights include autonomous vehicle prototypes that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial data. The exhibition will also display new ideas for green, sustainable, and environmentally friendly mass transport services being presented worldwide and research and development centres around the world.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, (RTA), Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar in Dubai, said: “The rapid technological and industrial changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the field of autonomous transportation, will reshape the future of mobility, provide new means of transportation, and develop current means of transportation in line with future trends. The demand for mass passenger transport and shared mobility is expected to increase.”

He added: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Roads and Transport Authority is working to implement our leadership’s vision by conducting pilot tests on different types of autonomous vehicles, developing the infrastructure for servicing self-driving vehicles and air taxis, and enhancing society's adoption of this technology.”

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said: “As one of the world’s smartest cities, our strategic partnership with Dubai’s RTA will accelerate the adoption of next-generation future mobility solutions and cement Dubai’s global position as a hub for new technologies. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with RTA, a true pioneer in developing integrated transport ecosystems, and look forward to showcasing exciting technologies for the first time in Dubai that will shape the future of cities and communities everywhere.”

He continued: “Our partners play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s position as an open laboratory for ideas and innovative knowledge and experiences. Tomorrow, Today exhibition will provide innovators from around the globe with a unique perspective into the world of advanced mobility and transport.”

At Tomorrow, Today exhibition, Dubai’s RTA will showcase a dynamic wireless charging system for electric vehicles and buses in motion using Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) technology, which was tested in Dubai Silicon Oasis. This network could be installed under roads to provide smart wireless charging of electric vehicles as they drive through the city.

The agreement between the Museum of the Future and Dubai’s RTA underscores the museum’s efforts to offer an open laboratory to promote creativity, innovation and develop ideas to address challenges across healthcare, education, smart cities, energy and transport. Through this strategy, the museum aims to empower people and businesses everywhere to design future cities and enhance Dubai’s position as a city of the future.

Tomorrow, Today exhibition is an ever-evolving showcase of innovations that could change our world. Created in collaboration with public and private partners from around the world, the exhibition explores how designers, researchers and corporations are responding today to our most urgent challenges.

As an architectural and engineering masterpiece in the heart of the city of the future, the museum is an apt location for the Tomorrow, Today exhibition. The museum is recognised as a global icon tasked with shaping a better future for humanity built on the principals of innovation, creativity, cooperation, communication and openness to new ideas. Comprising 1,024 unique steel panels, the building’s façade is decorated with inspirational quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, written in Arabic calligraphy.

-Ends-