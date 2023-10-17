Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Dubai Authority (DDA) to deliver state-of-the-art cyber security services to various government entities across the Emirate of Dubai.

The MoU was signed in the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); HE Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority; HE Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre; and Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Amer Sharaf, CEO of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Electronic Security Center, during GITEX Global 2023, which is organised from 16 to 20 October 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As part of this agreement, Moro Hub will extend its comprehensive suite of managed cyber security services to safeguard the information assets and systems of Dubai’s government entities. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of a secure and resilient cyberspace in accordance with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy of 2023.

“We work in alignment with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to shape a secure and safe digital ecosystem for enterprises in the country. With the exponential growth of digital interconnection, safeguarding Dubai’s critical infrastructure has become paramount. Our partnership with DDA is a testament to our joint efforts to support the cyber defence capabilities of Dubai’s government entities. By leveraging Moro’s cutting-edge technological solutions and industry-leading expertise, we aim not only to mitigate potential risks but also position Dubai as a global benchmark for unparalleled cybersecurity in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DDA is at the forefront of driving Dubai’s digital transformation and spearheading the Emirate’s trajectory as a global leader in innovation and technology. By fostering this collaboration with Digital DEWA, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity, establishing an environment that nurtures technological advancement and fosters a culture of innovation and digital excellence for government entities. We are confident that our shared vision of driving sustainability, efficiency, and seamless connectivity will enable us to elevate Dubai’s status as a dynamic, future-ready city, equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the digital age,” said HE Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai Authority.

“We are pleased to witness the signing of this pivotal MoU between Moro Hub and Digital Dubai Authority. In our ever-evolving digital landscape in the private and public sectors, the importance of cybersecurity is rapidly increasing. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the cybersecurity position of Dubai government entities. By leveraging Moro Hub’s state-of-the-art technological solutions and the expertise of the Dubai Electronic Security Center, we aim to provide a secure and advanced digital space,” said HE Yousuf Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Center.

“Digital DEWA has always been at the forefront of leading Dubai towards a sustainable and technologically empowered future. This partnership between Moro Hub and DDA is an important milestone for us to revolutionise the government sector and deliver enhanced services to them. Backed by Moro’s expertise and advanced capabilities, we are optimistic that this collaboration will drive Dubai’s government entities towards the forefront of a safe and secure digital advancement,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

As a part of this agreement, Dubai Government entities can subscribe to Moro’s advanced solutions, such as Managed Security Monitoring and Incident Response, Governance, Risk & Compliance Services, Security Awareness Services & Identity and Access Management, as well as Penetration Testing & Vulnerability Management. These managed security services are delivered by highly skilled professionals from Moro’s Cyber Defense Centre, utilising cutting-edge security technologies, infused with advanced analytical capabilities and AI to provide comprehensive protection for Dubai Government entities.

The MoU between Moro Hub and DDA signifies a joint commitment to strengthen Dubai’s digital infrastructure, establish a safe and secure cyberspace, accelerate the Emirate’s digital transformation, and advance its smart initiatives. Cybersecurity is one of the key requirements for smart cities; subscribing to these services will help Dubai Government entities prevent evolving and advanced cyber threats and achieve the Dubai Cyber Index score. The partnership between Moro Hub and DDA will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of secure and sustainable smart city initiatives, thus setting new benchmarks in cybersecurity excellence.

About Digital DEWA:

As a Dubai 10X enabler, Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), ensures a leading role in the adoption of digital technologies with its four pillars: solar energy, energy storage, artificial intelligence, and digital services which makes it the world’s first digital utility utilising autonomous systems for renewable energy, storage, expansion in AI adoption, and digital services. This in turn, supports the Dubai 10X initiative to propel Dubai into the future, positioning it ten years ahead of other global cities.

Digital DEWA owns three subsidiaries that are Moro Hub, InfraX and DigitalX. For more information on Digital DEWA, visit - https://digital.dewa.gov.ae/.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in Artificial Intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th Industrial Revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities, and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com

